Although the U.S. has reduced the punitive duties it wants to impose on Canadian softwood lumber, the Canadian government says it will fight them.

Although the U.S. has reduced the punitive duties it wants to impose on Canadian softwood lumber, the Canadian government says it will fight them.
Photo Credit: Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press/file

Canada calls reduced U.S. lumber duties ‘unfair’

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 2 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Two Canadian cabinet ministers are calling the United States’ latest duties on Canadian softwood lumber “unfair, unwarranted and deeply troubling.”

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced that most Canadian producers would pay countervailing and anti-dumping levy of 20.83 per cent, down from a preliminary figure of 26.75 per cent.

: U.S. duties harm workers and communities in Canada, and they hurt Americans too, say Canadian cabinet ministers.
: U.S. duties harm workers and communities in Canada, and they hurt Americans too, say Canadian cabinet ministers. © Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press/file

Duties harm Canadians and Americans, say ministers

Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland and Jim Carr, Minister of Natural Resources issued a statement urging the U.S. to rescind the duties “which harm workers and communities in Canada.” It says the duties are also a tax on American middle class families who will have to pay more for homes, renovations and repairs. It adds that the tariffs are worsening the lumber supply problem in the U.S. and that home builders are being forced to look overseas to meet the demand.

Legal action threatened

The ministers are threatening legal action through the North American Free Trade Agreement and the World Trade Organization and say “we expect to prevail as we have in the past.”

In a news release, lumber producers in the province of British Columbia vowed to “vigorously defend against the tariffs” and repeated their position that “these duties are unwarranted and this trade action is completely without merit.”

A long and bitter trade dispute

The softwood lumber dispute is one of the longest and most bitter trade disputes between Canada and the United States having started in 1982.

In their statement, the ministers note that the forest industry sustains hundreds of thousands of good jobs, represents seven per cent of Canada’s exports and contributes $22.3 billion to the country’s GDP.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsCanadian NGO wants Ottawa to hold Colombian government accountableEconomy, InternationalCanada calls reduced U.S. lumber duties ‘unfair’Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyHarnessing the energy of the Fundy Tides- updateInternational, PoliticsCanada wants to send more women peacekeepers to address gender issuesHistory, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCanadian documentary reveals pyramid secretsImmigration & Refuge, SocietyCanada to accept more immigrantsAnimals, EnvironmentPolar bears, climate change and growing concern.SocietyMillions of fire extinguishers recalledIndigenous, SocietyBuilding ski resort on sacred land does not violate freedom of religion: Supreme CourtInternational, PoliticsWhistleblower’s widow and son thank Canada for standing up to global corruption

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine