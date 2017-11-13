Montreal vandals strike on Remembrance Day

Once again vandals deface a cenotaph, and the statue to Canada’s founder
While cenotaph vandalism happens on occasion across Canada, and elsewhere, it is often merely taggers. What is particularly galling however is when it is a politicised message and to make it worse, on the eve of Remembrance Day.
In Montreal sometime on Friday night just prior to Remembrance ceremonies, someone painted in French, “F— war, F—the army” on the St Laurent borough cenotaph.
It was spotted about 8;30 Saturday morning and city workers were quickly sent to remove it, but not before some residents had seen it and were very dismayed.
Although the local borough ceremonies are held the Saturday preceeding the main Montreal and national services on November 11th, a number of people still do come to the monument on their own on Remembrance Day. Several did and were visibly upset.
Resident Berj Merdjani who reported the foul graffiti, was quoted in the CBC saying, “For me, it’s too sad. This is embarrassing. It’s an insult”.
Montreal police are investigating and are seeking any witnesses.
In addition another case of vandalism occurred in Montreal this one involving the downtown statue of Sir John A Macdonald, father of the Canadian confederation.
The statue was sprayed with a “red substance” in an action claimed by a vague group of “anti-capitalist, anti-racist, anti-colonialists” who posted a statement online that Macdonald was a “white supremacist” and blamed him for the highly controversial and abusive residential school system for indigenous children.
Police are also investigating, but again it appears there were no witnesses.
