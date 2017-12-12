The choice of photograph speaks to what many women think about men who complain about how sick they are.

The choice of photograph speaks to what many women think about men who complain about how sick they are.
Photo Credit: Marcos Mesa Sam Wordley/Shutterstock

‘Man flu’ may be a real thing, says doctor

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 12 December, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Men may actually get sicker from respiratory viruses and may not be just exaggerating their symptoms, says Dr. Kyle Sue. The doctor based in Canada’s northern territory of Nunavut reviewed some scientific literature to find out whether men have weaker immune responses than do women.

Exploring ‘whether men are wimps’

In opening his article, Sue notes that the term “man flu” has become so common that it has been included in the Oxford and Cambridge dictionaries and he wanted to “explore whether men are wimps or just immunologically inferior.”

He looked at several studies of mice and humans that suggested symptoms in males are often more acute.  He also found a Hong Kong study done between 2004 and 2010 that found men had a higher risk of admission to hospital as a result of flu and a U.S. study from 1997-2007 found men had higher rates of death associated with the flu.

From an evolutionary point of view, staying in bed may have prevented sick males from being attacked by predators.
From an evolutionary point of view, staying in bed may have prevented sick males from being attacked by predators.

Hormonal reasons? Evolution?

Sue says there may be hormonal reasons causing different immune responses and in terms of evolution, it may have been better for men to feel worse so that they stayed home and out of the way of predators.

While none of the studies is conclusive, Sue suggests we should give men the benefit of the doubt and concludes: “Perhaps now is the time for male friendly spaces, equipped with enormous televisions and reclining chairs, to be set up where men can recover from the debilitating effects of man flu in safety and comfort.”

‘Really?’

Somehow, I don’t think the article is likely to end the popular practice among many Canadian women of deriding their sick and complaining male partners.

Sue’s article was published in the British Medical Journal.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Health, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Education, Science and Technology, Sports

Mystery solved in curling: what makes rocks curl?

Health, Science and Technology

'Man flu' may be a real thing, says doctor

Arts and Entertainment, International

Golden Globe author shuns awards show due to Muslim ban

RCI | Français

Venir en aide aux enfants réfugiés rohingyas au Bangladesh

RCI | Español

Ausencia de las lenguas indígenas en el Parlamento canadiense

RCI | 中文

加拿大人爱喝酒，狂饮越来越流行

العربية | RCI

استفتاء عام في آذار (مارس) المقبل يحدد مصير هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون السويسرية

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine