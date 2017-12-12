After an almost completely snow free season in southern Ontario Quebec and the maritimes, winter arrived with a bang yesterday.


Photo Credit: via CBC

Winter’s first real snowstorm hits central, east Canada

It was bound to come, but millions of Canadians were lulled into complacency by relatively mild weather so far this season. However, winter has suddenly arrived in Canada’s most populous areas, and with a good winter wallop.

Until this week, southern Ontario and Quebec had been virtually without any snow at all, and relatively mild temperatures often several degrees above normal for this time of year.


A Toronto city bus slid into a hydro electric power pole late Monday night. One of dozens of accidents as a result of slippery conditions in and around the city and southern Ontario © Tony Smyth/CBC

Yesterday a big winter storm crossed the province of Ontario last night and arrived in Quebec today before it heads eastward.

On its way it’s left anywhere from 15- 20 cm of snow blown by some brisk winds.


A sport utility vehicle slid into an underpass abutment one of many relatively minor accidents which kept police and other responders busy in Toronto last night. © Tony Smyth/CBC)

Although winter happens every year, and Canadians are good at coping, it seems every year the first major snowstorm always seems to catch people off guard.

The scene in Montreal Tuesday afternoon.with a bus unable to get up a small hill was rerouted onto a less steep hill in the city but still has trouble. Several minor accidents are reported and some roads closed © Kristy Rich/CBC

There have been dozens of minor accidents throughout the two provinces

As for Montreal we haven’t seen the same situation which went viral last year…at least so far this year.

RCI- Dec 2016 viral video slow speed crashes

