Food prices will increase as Canadians seek more convenience in 2018, says a recent report.

Food prices will increase as Canadians seek more convenience in 2018, says a recent report.

Food prices, trends to change in Canada: report

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 13 December, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The price of food is expected to increase two to three per cent for Canadians in 2018 and food trends will likely change to meet the growing demand for convenience, according to the Food Price Report. This report was prepared by researchers at Dalhousie University and the University of Guelph.

Canadians spend about 10 to 15 per cent of their budgets on food, although the proportion is greater for low-income families which still need to eat, but have less to spend on other things.

Prices for fruits and vegetable prices are expected to increase by four to six per cent.
Prices for fruits and vegetable prices are expected to increase by four to six per cent.

In 2018, the food bill for a family of four is predicted to increase by between $348 and $11,948 with most of the price hike in fruits and vegetables. The report says “those prices are expected to be affected mainly by unaccomodating climate patterns.” A lot of fresh produce is imported from the U.S. and warmer countries so prices are also vulnerable to an expected decrease in the value of the Canadian dollar.

Less meat and more plant-based protein recommended

The report also notes that the Canadian government will soon release a new food guide which will recommend less consumption of meat and dairy products in favour of plant-based protein like legumes and nuts. So, the authors of the report expect Canadians will change their diets based on that.

Competing grocery chains innovate

They also note there is currently much competition between grocery chains and that is prompting them to try innovative ways to attract customers.  Amazon will offer online shopping and home delivery, and other companies are developing new ideas.

Prof. Simon Somogyi says grocery chains are responding to ‘time-poor’ Canadians’ need for convenience.
Prof. Simon Somogyi says grocery chains are responding to ‘time-poor’ Canadians’ need for convenience. © Dalhousie Media
Listen

Time-poor Canadians demand convenience

“We’re talking about this idea of a groceraunt, which is a cross between a grocery store and a restaurant,” says Simon Somogyi, co-author of the report and an associate professor in the faculty of agriculture at Dalhousie University.

“Grocery stores are adapting to our behaviour. They know that we are increasingly time-poor, that we want convenience. So, they’re looking at ideas such as putting almost like restaurants or food service outlets within the store where you can not only buy food but have it prepared and you eat it in store.”

Somogyi also notes that meal kits are becoming more popular. There are companies that will deliver packages which contain all the ingredients to prepare a meal.

He says: “We see a changing landscape in the grocery sector that’s more focused on our needs and those needs are really around convenience.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Lifestyle

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refuge, International, Politics

UNICEF struggles to meet needs of Rohingya children in Bangladesh

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society, Sports

Major League Baseball in Ontario Court today

Arts and Entertainment, Education, International, Society

Public broadcasting threatened- Switzerland case

Environment, International, Science and Technology

Arctic: Record ice-loss, highest melt rate in 1,500 years

RCI | Français

Les francophones de Colombie-Britannique lancent un cri du cœur à la ministre du Patrimoine

RCI | Español

Fallo de la Corte Suprema de Canadá protege la privacidad de los mensajes texto

RCI | 中文

今天他会为我自豪：叶嘉丽赢得亡夫陈家诺空出的自由党议席

العربية | RCI

قراءة في سياسة العرب ومواقفهم من مسألة فلسطين والقدس

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine