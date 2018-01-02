Tahoe, the snowy owl, was rescued and is being treated for a concussion and broken wing by Megan Lawrence.

Tahoe, the snowy owl, was rescued and is being treated for a concussion and broken wing by Megan Lawrence.
Photo Credit: Submitted by Salthaven West to CBC

Snowy owl in critical condition but improving after crash

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 2 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

A snowy owl is healing in a wildlife rehabilitation centre in western Canada after crashing into a sports utility vehicle on December 28th. The young male raptor was caught in the grille of the vehicle but a telephone call brought quick help from Megan Lawrence, director of the Salthaven West, a rehab centre in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Salthaven West shared a photo of the snowy owl caught in the grille of a sports utility vehicle.
Salthaven West shared a photo of the snowy owl caught in the grille of a sports utility vehicle. © Salthaven West/Instagram/CBC

Owl is up and eating

Raptors can be aggressive, attacking with their feet but this owl was lethargic owing to a concussion and broken wing. At first the owl, named Tahoe, was laying down but Lawrence told me today that he was up, more active and more alert. She gives him pain medication using large leather gauntlets to hold him and open his beak.

She is also feeding him small bits of meat with the use of metal forceps. He is being kept quiet and covered in a small dog crate for now and will graduate to a bigger one as he improves.

Owl’s ability to fly will be tested

Eventually he will be attached to a line and allowed to fly in an open field. He will not be set free until it’s certain he is well enough to fend for himself.

A bird’s wing usually knits in 48 hours and can fully heel in a few weeks. The concussion could take longer depending on how bad it is.

More about snowy owls

Snowy owls live in Arctic regions of Canada and Eurasia in the summer months and can range across most of the rest of Canada in winter. Unlike other owls, they are not nocturnal. They are great hunters swooping to catch prey that includes lemmings and foxes. They can see great distances and circles of feathers around their eyes reflect sound to their ears.

Their average weight is 1.6 to three kg and their wingspans average 1.3 to 1.5 metres.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Animals

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Education, Health, Indigenous, International, Science and Technology, Society

Emma Mogus keeps trying to make the world a better place

Environment, International, Science and Technology, Society

Rescuers free beached whale in Nova Scotia

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society

Montreal ban on single-use plastic bags is up and running

RCI | Français

Ces jeunes pleins d’avenir qui se lancent à l’International : l’histoire de l’une d’entre eux, Mélissa Lemire

RCI | Español

La desproporcionada inequidad entre los salarios de trabajadores y altos ejecutivos canadienses

RCI | 中文

多伦多两个好心人租旅馆让无家可归者躲避严寒

العربية | RCI

ما الخيارات المتاحة أمام الفلسطينيين بعد التطورات المتعلقة بالقدس؟

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine