Soulpepper Theatre dirrector and founder Albert Schultz has resigned and facing civil charges of sexual improprieties. In October 2017, the theatre revealed it had cut ties with longtime guest artist Laszlo Marton after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against him in late 2015

Soulpepper Theatre director and founder Albert Schultz has resigned and is facing civil charges of sexual improprieties. In October 2017, the theatre revealed it had cut ties with longtime guest artist Laszlo Marton after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against him in late 2015
Photo Credit: Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Sexual improprieties: improving the theatre workplace

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 9 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The entertainment industry has been rocked by allegations of a variety of sexual misconducts. While the famous producer Harvey Weinstein case in the U.S. may have been the spark, allegations have spread to Canada.

In Quebec the founder of the Just for Laughs festival, and a couple of well-known actors have been accused of improprieties. Recently, the actor, producer and founder of the Soulpepper Theatre in Toronto, Albert Schultz is facing sexual misconduct allegations and a civil lawsuit.

Bruce Pitkin is an arts administrator and former actor and director  an presently the Executive Director at Theatre Ontario, where they’re taking action to change things in the theatre world.

Listen
Former actor, Arts administrator and director of Theatre Ontario, Bruce Pitkin © supplied

In the latest fallout of the Albert Schulz case, more than 280 artists have signed a public letter, supporting the four women who filed a civil lawsuit against Schultz.

The letter urges Soulpepper, the theatre company he co-founded, to do more to ensure a safe working environment.

In an effort to eliminate future cases of sexual improprieties,  theatre companies are holding a variety of workshops to address issues of consent

Plaintiffs, left to right, Diana Bentley, Hannah Miller, Kristin Booth and Patricia Fagan attend a press conference after filing lawsuits alleging sexual harassment from Soulpepper Theatre Company director Albert Schultz.
Plaintiffs, left to right, Diana Bentley, Hannah Miller, Kristin Booth and Patricia Fagan attend a press conference after filing lawsuits alleging sexual harassment from Soulpepper Theatre Company director Albert Schultz. © Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press

These are called “Intamacy for Stage” workshops, and there are workshops for directors  and workshops for actors.

Pitkin notes that the theatre environment is not a cut and dried environment. He says roles of actors, directors, and others are often more fluid than other types of work. He also points out that in the close-knit theatre world the lines between professional and private life can also be blurred.

Pitkin says an “Intimacy for Stage-for directors” is being planned in Toronto this weekend  and that such workshops are now being held in many countries.

Intimacy for the Stage for Performers Workshop, November 2016. Centre—Tonia Sina, Creator of the Intimacy For The Stage method; to her left: Andrew Hodwitz, participant
Intimacy for the Stage for Performers Workshop, November 2016. Centre—Tonia Sina, Creator of the Intimacy For The Stage method; to her left: Andrew Hodwitz, participant ©  Claudia Araya, Theatre Ontario

He points out that these are  helping to develop knowledge and awareness of the issue of consent in a wide variety of situations and roles in the theatre.

Pitkin says, the theatre world and entertainment world more widely is already beginning to change long-standing attitudes because of this series of recent allegations of sexual harassment and abuse of authority.

He notes that in addition, through such workshops clear guidelines are resulting so that safe practices and consents agreed to- or not- in rehearsal will be replicated in further rehearsals and performances and if anything goes outside the lines, it can be stopped before problems arise.

He says safer workplaces in the theatre are already beginning to develop.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International

Michel Lepire, master ice-sculptor, dies in Quebec City

RCI | Français

Gérer les entraves et augmenter la mobilité routière, tels sont les défis relevés par Technologie OPA

RCI | Español

Políticos quebequense se oponen a designar el 29 de enero jornada contra la islamofobia

RCI | 中文

议员谭耕被指曾为龚晓华做中间人，你怎么看？采访林雯

العربية | RCI

من سهل عيْحا إلى سهول ألبرتا: حديث مع النائب الكندي زياد أبو لطيْف

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine