‘Really scared’ girl has hijab cut by stranger

News media across Canada are reporting the case of an 11-year-old girl who was on her way to school today when a man approached her with a pair of scissors and cut her hijab. This occurred in Scarborough, one of the most diverse and multicultural districts of the Greater Toronto Area.

“I felt really scared and confused,” Khawlah Noman told CBC. She said she sensed the man behind her and screamed. He ran away but returned a few moments later. “He continued cutting my hijab again,” before smiling and running away, she said.



Young attacker sought by police

Going on Noman’s description, police are looking for an East Asian man in his 20s with a medium build, black hair and moustache wearing glasses.

Police praised Noman for her action right after the assault. She made a loud noise and joined a crowd of people. The girl’s mother was tearful as she told CBC about rushing to the school. She thanked the school and everyone who she said were so supportive.

Hate crimes up

There are over one million Muslims living in Canada and this report will add to the unease some already feel. Government statistics suggest that hate crimes targeting Muslims more than tripled between 2012 and 2015 to a total of 159. Most horrifying was the attack on a mosque in Quebec City one year ago in which a gunman shot and killed six men. He faces several charges including murder.

While there are Canadians who believe Muslims should adopt Canadian values and traditions, there are many others who staunchly defend the rights of all immigrants to follow their own traditional ways. There are also people who have come forward to help repair some of the vandalism done to mosques.

The reports about the attack on this young girl will reverberate around the country and no doubt elicit much discussion.

‘This is not what Canada is,’ says prime minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked about the incident. His expressed his support for the young girl and said he hoped she understood that “this is not what Canada is, and that is not what Canadians are…We are a country of openness and welcome, and not a country where that is in any way acceptable… We are better than this.”