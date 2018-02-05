The Court of Arbitration for Sport recently ruled that Russian Alexander Legkov should have his gold medal from the Sochi Olympics reinstated. It had been stripped because of doping allegations. (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP Photo/Feb. 23, 2014)

Doping casts ‘dark shadow’ on Olympics, says ethics advocate

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 5 February, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The twists and turns of the doping scandal involving Russian athletes is “very, very messy” and has caused a lack of confidence in the Olympics on the part of athletes and the public, says Paul Melia, president and CEO of the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport.

Listen

IOC accused of mismanagement

“It didn’t have to come to this if the IOC (International Olympic Committee) had taken the right action back two years ago. But they didn’t and so they’ve continued to mismanage the situation and we find ourselves in the mess we’re in today on the eve of the games.

Melia says the scandal is an unwanted and unnecessary distraction for Canadian and other clean athletes preparing to compete in Pyeongchang, Korea. He says it sows cynicism among the public who may change their viewing habits and he thinks sponsors should complain because it could affect their interests.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told Associated Press Russian athletes whose doping bans were lifted deserve to be treated as “clean and hones” at the Pyeongchang Olympics. (Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo)

A labyrinth of developments

The latest news is that the IOC rejected a request to invite to the games13 Russian athletes and two supporting staff who were among the 28 whose bans were overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last Thursday.

This all started in 2016 when independent investigator and Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren issued a report which indicated that beyond a reasonable doubt there was a significant state-sponsored doping program in Russia going back as far as 2011 and during the Sochi Olympics.

Based on this the World Anti-Doping Agency urged the IOC to ban Russia from the Rio Summer Games in 2016 which it did not. Instead it called on the international sports federations to deal with the issue.

Finally in December 2017, it imposed a ban but Melia says the IOC created many loopholes which eventually led to the current situation.

Follow the code, urges Canadian

To remedy the situation Melia things the IOC needs to do two things: “It probably starts with the IOC following their own Olympic values rather than catering to political and economic interests when they’re confronted with evidence of state-sponsored doping. That’s number one.

“Number two, they should follow the World Anti-Doping code of which they’re a signatory…Two years ago, when the evidence was presented of the state-sponsored doping program that Russia was running, the World Anti-Doping Agency called on the IOC to ban Russia from going to Rio. The IOC refused to do that. They refused to follow the code.

“So, going forward, I think they have to follow the code and not make up their own rules as they go along.”

Says Melia , the doping scandal “is certainly going to cast a dark shadow over the games.”

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Last chance to see the Titanic?

RCI | Français

« Ouvrir la voix » d’Amandine Gay: être femme et noire, qu’est-ce que ça signifie aujourd’hui ?

RCI | Español

Los paraísos fiscales y la perversidad de las multinacionales

RCI | 中文

郁闷：钱交给银行也会丢

من اليمين: نتانيال هويار ولميا يارد وديدم بشّار في استديو راديو كندا الدولي/ناتانيل هويارالعربية | RCI

لميا يارد تروي قصص المشرق بأنغامها العذبة

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine