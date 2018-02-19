Family Day, a paid holiday today for many Canadians

Several provinces have declared a statutory holiday in the month of February and for some it is specifically designed to give families time together. That means about two-thirds of Canadians will have a paid day off work. For some it was today, while for others it was last Monday, February 12, 2018. It also happens to be a nice break in the middle of a long winter.

Federal law guaranteed nine paid holidays

The federal government has legislated nine paid holidays in the Labour Code including Christmas Day, New Years’ Day, Good Friday (before Easter), Thanksgiving and Canada Day. That means full-time and part-time workers are entitled to a day off with pay. And if they are required to work they are paid in addition to the holiday pay for that day, at a rate equal to at least one and one-half times their regular rate of wages for the time worked on that day.

Provincial holidays differ

In addition to that, many provinces and territories have added one or two days of their own. And each one may have different rules about what is open and what is not on a given holiday.

The eastern province of New Brunswick is the latest to create a Family Day holiday. On this occasion, the Canadian Union of Public Employees which represents 27,000 workers in many different fields chose to emphasize diversity.

Union celebrates diversity, newcomers

“Families come in all shapes and sizes. They may be comprised of a mother or father raising children on their own, same-sex or opposite-sex couples living with or without children, or transgender people and others whose gender identity or expression is, or is seen to be, different from their birth sex,” said Todd Hill, representative of CUPE NB’s Equality Committee in a news release.

“Celebrating the diversity of families also means we can’t forget the important contribution of our “New Canadians”: immigrant families who have chosen to stay and grow in New Brunswick are often forgotten.”