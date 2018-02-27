Sending the truth to North Korea, a tiny flash-drive at a time

A group of Canadian university students is helping to break through the tight grip of the North Korean regime, in order to get information to the people. What they’re using is a little bit of technology, containing a lot of truth about the outside world.

Robert Huis (PhD) professor of International Development Studies at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia.

While North Koreans have wide access to computers, they cannot access the outside internet. All news and information inside the country is strictly controlled, and almost inevitably one-sided.

The campaign to get information into the country about real news of the outside world is called “Flash-drives for Freedom”.

It involves sending USB flash drives loaded with news, information, music, S Korean TV shows and so on.

The drives from Dalhousie show how a typical Canadian spends his or her day: grocery shopping, meeting a friend for coffee, attending a hockey game.

The USB’s, and a little money are put into bottles filled with rice near North Korea and float there on the tides where North Korean fishermen can find them.

It is thought the drives will help dispel the propaganised myths about the west as broadcast by the Kim Jong-un’s regime.

A former North Korean who defected after being accused of being a spy for South Korea is the force behind the international campaign.

Jung Gwang-il who was on a visit recently to Canada to promote the campaign was quoted by the CBC saying. “What the regime fears most is the truth. And if the truth, outside information, is funnelled into North Korea by way of USB, their dictatorship is disarmed.”

additional information-sources