Montreal number 2 for millenials

Montreal is the second-best place in the world for the millenial generation, according to Nestpick.

That’s the Berlin-based, apartment search engine, that found Berlin to be number one.

If you’re wondering about that coincidence, the group used four criteria to come to their ranking of 110 cities in the world, and they are:

The business ecosystem, such as the number of jobs.

The availability of essentials like housing, food and transport.https://www.nestpick.com/millennial-city-ranking-2018/

Openness, based on things like gender equality and tolerance.

And recreation, such as good-quality nightlife.

According to these parametres it will come as no surprise to Montrealers that this city is number 2 in the world.

Incidentally, in case you’re also wondering about “millenials”, according to the Pew Research group, they are the people born between 1991 and 1996.

Those born from 1997 onward will be considered post-millenial, perhaps.

Nestpick considered other aspects of life in these cities including internet speed, access to contraception, and university rankings.

Berlin ranked very high in the startup category which is a major draw to young entrepreneurs.

And the city has long had a history as one of the great cities at night, and received a perfect score in acknowledgement.

As for being LGBT friendly, Berlin had the fourth-highest score.

Montreal meanwhile, is described as one of the most tolerant places, and scored very highly for this feature, based on the 2017 Social Progress Index.