Doug Ford new leader of Ontario’s PC party

Doug Ford is the new leader of Ontario’s Progressive Conservative party following a divisive leadership campaign that resulted finally, in his victory.

Doug Ford, 53, is the older brother of Toronto’s notorious former mayor, Rob Ford.

He is a businessman who served on Toronto City Council from 2010 to 2014, while his brother was mayor.

Their father established the path into politics as a member of Ontario’s provincial parliament (MPP) from 1995 to 1999.

Like his brother, Doug Ford is parlaying a populist message of bringing down “elites”, promising to cut taxes, lower electricity rates, and taking on the federal government over programs such as the proposed carbon tax.

He is hitting the ground running as the province faces an election in June.

The Progressive Conservatives are leading the ruling Liberal party in the polls, but the divisions within the party still need healing.

It all began with allegations of sexual misconduct against former PC party leader, Patrick Brown, in late January.

Brown vehemently denies the allegations and ultimately stepped down to concentrate on clearing his name.

In the meantime, he remains the MPP for Simcoe North.

The other candidates Ford faced in this leadership contest were all well-connected: Christine Elliott is the widow of former conservative finance minister, Jim Flaherty, who died in 2014.

Caroline Mulroney is the daughter of former Prime Minister, Brian Mulroney.

Tanya Granic Allen, the fourth candidate, a strong social conservative, was widely seen as a one-issue candidate, promising to abolish Ontario’s sex education curriculum.

Now Doug Ford faces current Premier, Kathleen Wynne of the Liberal Party, and New Democratic Party leader, Andrea Horwath.

The provincial election takes place Thursday June 7th, 2018.