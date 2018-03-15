Vandals using high pressure hose spray green paint on the statue to Queen Victoria in downtown Montreal. Photo: anonymous vandals

Montreal vandals attack Queen Victoria statues

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 15 March, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

After vandalism against a Montreal statue dedicated to Sir John A Macdonald last year, more historic statues in the city were vandalised last night, by the same or similar individuals.

The statue dedicated to Sir John A Macdonald- the Father of Confederation-was attacked by vandals last year just prior to Remembrance Day. 2017 PHOTO: Simon Nakonechny/CBC

Last night, two Montreal statues representing Queen Victoria were sprayed with green paint apparently by an obscure group calling itself the Delhi-Dublin Anti-Colonial Solidarity Brigade.

The technique used to vandalise the statues was the same in both cases.

In last years case,the statue of Macdonald, known as Canada’s Father of Confederation, was sprayed with a “red substance” in an action claimed by a vague group of “anti-capitalist, anti-racist, anti-colonialists” who posted a statement online that Macdonald was a “white supremacist” and blamed him for the highly controversial and abusive residential school system for indigenous children.

The Victoria Memorial in downtown Montreal was unveiled in 1872, while the other bronze statue to Queen Victoria at McGill University was unveiled in 1900.

Bronze statue to Queen Victoria on Sherbrooke Street in front of McGill University’s Schulick School of Music, shown prior to being vandalised last night by an obscure group claiming to be anti-racist PHOTO: google streetview

Both statues were vandalised with green paint, just days before St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

In a message today related to this latest damage, the group said in part that the “racist statues” are an insult to oppressed people worldwide and to the legacy of revolt by “Irish freedom fighters”.

It goes on using words to describe the reign of Queen Victoria as being a criminal legacy, “which continues to be whitewashed in history books and in popular media” adding words like genocide, torture, massacre, and more, and concludes with a call for others to undertake similar criminal acts. The damage will likely be quickly repaired at substantial cost to taxpayers in both cases.

In 1963, the terrorist Quebec separatist group, the FLQ, placed a dynamite bomb at the base of the Queen Victoria statue in Quebec City, causing severe damage to the statue the remains of which are now in a Quebec City museum.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Stephen Hawking remembered by Canadian student who proved him wrong.

RCI | Français

Au sujet des cures de désintoxication technologique pour adolescents

RCI | Español

Donald Trump se deshace de quienes podrían contener sus peores instintos

RCI | 中文

通过App卖私家饭，未来餐饮的趋势？

العربية | RCI

ما أسباب إقالة تيلرسون وما المتوقّع من خلفه بومبيو؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Affaire Shafia : Tooba Yahya sera expulsée à sa libérationLe président par intérim de la Commission des droits de la personne démissionneTrump se vante d'avoir menti à TrudeauL’implication russe dans l’affaire Skripal est la seule explication plausible, disent les alliés de LondresToys R Us Canada reste ouvert malgré la fermeture des magasins américainsEnquête pour corruption à Terrebonne : l'ex-maire Jean-Marc Robitaille et quatre autres personnes arrêtésSept ans de conflit en SyrieDisparition d'Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou : les résidents d'Ahuntsic-Cartierville invités à inspecter leur terrainClimat : le gouvernement Trudeau mise aussi sur le nucléaireLa rémunération des médecins dépouille le budget de la santé, déplore la FSSS-CSN
The Toronto effect: Sales and average prices for Canadian homes fell in FebruarySyrian army advances on eastern Ghouta as civilians fleeNAFTA exit would hurt Ontario, New Brunswick more than rest of Canada, Moody's saysBody of wife of Nobel-winning professor found in Illinois landfillNerve agent in our midst is haunting, dangerous — and divisiveGrowing grey wave set to crash on Alberta tradesJagmeet Singh keeps getting asked about Sikh extremism because he won't give an answer: Robyn Urback'White judge, white lawyer': Quebec inquiry into discrimination lacks Indigenous voices, critics sayNobody knows what's next for Cape Town's water supply — so some are preparing for the worst'We lost everything': After 7 years of war, Syrian refugee families can only dream of returning home