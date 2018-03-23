Earth Hour marked by Ottawa electrical company

Earth Hour 2018 is tomorrow March 24 and everyone around the world is asked to turn off their electric lights between 8:30 and 9:30 pm for the environment. Hydro Ottawa has announced it will stand in solidarity with millions of people worldwide by turning off all non-essential lighting at its four main buildings and encouraging its customers to do the same.

Earth Hour is a movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (called World Wildlife Fund in Canada). The first lights-off event started in Sydney, Australia in 2007. Since then, the movement has grown to involve people in 187 countries and territories.

For the fifth year, choristers will perform a free candlelight concert in celebration of Earth Hour at Christ Church Cathedral in Montreal. It is one of many events that will take place across Canada and the world.