Music can help us heal as well as serve as a path to joy according to Concordia University professor Laurel Young. (AP Photo/Alexander F. Yuan)

How music can help us and not just in the usual ways

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 2 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

“Music Therapy” is a term that gets thrown around a lot these days: sometimes for better, sometimes for worse.

Dr. Laurel Young’s career as a music therapist began when she entertained residents of nursing home while still in university. (Courtesy: Concordia University)

But when circumstances are right and the therapist is on his or her game, a healing process for those suffering from any number of emotional ailments can be broached and–if all goes well–solved, or at the very least mitigated.

Laurel Young, who among a number of other things, is an associate professor in the department of creative arts therapies at Montreal’s Concordia University, is well aware of some of the pitfalls and has written about them.

Still, she carries on, focusing these days on helping the elderly, especially with many dealing with ill-dementia.

Music can be bring access to many emotions, including a sense of well-being. (cbc.ca)

In addition, she and colleague Adrienne Pringle will soon publish a study in the Bereavement Care Journal on the effects of singing interventions used in a bereavement support group to understand how the process can help participants work through feelings of loss and grief.

Music, as we all well know from personal experience, tends to go the heart of any matter.

Music is powerful–capable of triggering cathartic expressions of anger, sadness and nostalgia and well as joy, happiness and peace.

And not only can you dance to it, sing it, play it, simply sit and enjoy it, it can be a powerful tool as we navigate through the ups and downs of life.

I spoke by phone on Monday with Dr. Young about her work as a music therapist.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

How music can help us and not just in the usual ways

Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Equal pay for equal work rules now in effect in Ontario

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Roxham: a virtual experience of Canada's asylum seekers

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

The LINK Online March 30, 31, April 1

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Celine Dion 50, with a new Asian tour

Immigration & Refugees, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Ancient footprints found in B.C. earliest known in North America

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

Blue Jays bomb in their 2018 season opener

Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

Pope declining apology disappoints many people

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Chinese space station expected to fall this weekend

RCI | Français

Le savon au lait maternel: une relation tendre et intime avec son enfant

RCI | Español

Murió de un infarto este domingo el general Efraín Rios Montt en Guatemala

RCI | 中文

以色列：1.6万非洲难民将被安置到加拿大和欧洲

إنصاف حيدر تقيم مع أولادها الثلاثة في مدينة شيربروك الكيبيكيّة/ تقدمة إنصاف حيدرالعربية | RCI

إنصاف حيدر: "التغيير الجاري في السعوديّة يزيدني أملا بأن يتمّ الافراج عن رائف بدوي"