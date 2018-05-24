Oh Canada- what weather you have!

It is one large country, but what variations in conditions!

In Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, wildfires, aided by unusually hot weather and lack of rain are threatening many communities and some evacuations have been ordered.

New Brunswick in the east, and central British Columbia in the west are just now recovering from record floods.

In Ontario and Quebec, on the other hand, its been an unusually long, and wet spring, and unusually cool.This has left people disheartened, and has been partially blamed for large die-offs in bee hives as plants didn’t flower early enough to provide pollen.

However, today southern Ontario will suddenly get two summer days with temps as high as 30 degrees. Southern Quebec still cool-ish and damp will struggle into the 20 degree range

BUT

Yesterday however, portions of the Atlantic province of Newfoundland received a nasty surprise visit back from winter.

Western portions of the island province began seeing some snow on Wednesday, with central and eastern portions began seeing heavy snow on Wednesday evening. They were soon being buffeted by high winds up to 80km/h and buried under a record snowfall of 32 cm with more expected today until it tapers off this evening.

Probably some were happy though, schools throughout the region are closed today.

