Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) smiles on the bench during the second half of CFL Football exhibition game action against the Toronto Argonauts in Hamilton earlier this month. Manziel, a former Heisman Trophy winner, will begin his CFL career this weekend on the Hamilton sidelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

The tough slog that is the Canadian Football League season is set to begin

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 13 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

“Hey! It’s june. Time to play a little football.”

“Really?”

Hamilton quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) throws an errant pass during the second half of CFL Football exhibition game action in Hamilton on June 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

“Yeah, it’s Canada.”

All true.

The Canadian Football League begins its regular season Thursday night in Winnipeg when Edmonton’s Eskimos face the hometown Blue Bombers (good names, eh?).

After a schedule that includes 18 games by all nine teams followed by a set of playoffs, it will all end in Edmonton on Nov. 25 with the Grey Cup championship game.

We don’t know who will be playing.

The Toronto Argonauts celebrate as they hoist the Grey Cup after defeating the Calgary Stampeders in the 105th Grey Cup, Sunday, November 26, 2017 in Ottawa. The Grey Cup remains one of the most watched events on Canadian television. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

What we do know is temperatures that evening will resemble not a whit this weekend’s forecasts.

Ah, this weekend.

On Saturday night Calgary’s Stampeders are hosting Hamilton’s Tiger-Cats, the new professional home of wayward American quarterback Johnny Manziel, winner of the Heisman Trophy as a freshman at Texas A&M in 2012.

Known as Johnny Football when he was a college star, Manziel’s life and career hit the skids after he left school.

Suffering alcohol and substance abuse problems as well as from a self-professed bipolar disorder, Manziel managed to play his way out of the U.S. National Football League in two frought-filled years, to the point that he was out of football in 2017.

Toronto Argonauts players hold the Grey Cup as the team holds a Cup winning rally in Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square, on Tuesday, November 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

He’s in Canada now and says he’s clean.

The real Johnny, he says, is back.

Trouble is, he’s said that before, then slipped badly.

Manziel is the brightest star from the U.S. football firmament to come to Canada since another Heisman winner, Doug Flutie, arrived in British Columbia in 1990.

Most observers will tell you Flutie went went on to establish himself as the greatest player to ever play in Canada.

Manziel has a tougher road.

He starts the 2018 season carrying a clipboard on the Hamilton sidelines, playing second fiddle to last year’s starter, Jeremiah Masoli.

What happens now is anyone’s guess.

It could very will turn into a very bumpy ride.

For more on Manziel and the upcoming CFL season, I spoke to author, sportswriter and media personality Bruce Dowbiggin, who hosts the website notthepublicbroadcaster.com.

Dowbiggin spoke by phone from his Calgary home.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Trees up to 1,000 years old being felled by logging companies in spite of rules against it
Economy, Environment, International, Society

More bad news for Canada's East Coast cod fishery

International, Politics

U.S and N Korea meeting: results?

Arts and Entertainment, International

FIFA World Cup: Canada will co-host 2026 event

RCI | Français

Les femmes, les autochtones, les handicapés et les immigrants, essentiels à la nouvelle économie numérique

RCI | Español

Canadá, Estados Unidos y México serán los anfitriones del Mundial 2026

RCI | 中文

加美边境美方边检变严

طالبو لجوء اجتازوا الحدود الكندية وهم ينتظرون في مونتريال لحل مشاكلهم والحصول على خدمات/راديو كنداالعربية | RCI

خطة حزب المحافظين لملف اللجوء: حل المشكلة وليس إدارة الأزمة