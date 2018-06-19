Images of children separated from their families after crossing into the United States have sparked outrage. (CBC)

U.S. separation of families sparks call for Canadian action

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 19 June, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The outrage over the United States separating asylum-seeking parents from their children has elicited a demand that Canada rescind a refugee agreement it has with the U.S. The Safe Third Country Agreement stipulates that anyone who comes to an official border crossing in Canada from the United States and claims refugee status can be turned back to the U.S. because that is considered a “safe country” where they can seek asylum.

Hilary Cameron says, separating migrant children from their families is further evidence that the U.S. is violating international laws and conventions.

Listen

‘The U.S. system fails asylum seekers,’ says former lawyer

Refugee lawyers, advocates and academics say the U.S. practice of separating asylum-seeking parents from their children is just the latest evidence that the U.S. is not in fact a “safe country” in which refugee claims will be fairly treated.

“Even apart from how they (asylum seekers) will be treated, even apart from the fact that their kids will be taken away, just simply whether they will have a fair shot at asking for protection…it’s very clear now, there are all kinds of ways that the U.S. system fails asylum seekers,” says Hilary Evans Cameron who practiced refugee law for a decade and now is a researcher at the Centre for Ethics at the University of Toronto.

Children who have been separated from their parents are not returned to their parents even after the parents have been released from the criminal system and returned to immigration detention. (CBC)

Canada could be called complicit

“At the point where we recognize that the U.S. is not a safe third country, we (in Canada) have to be willing to hear claims from people who won’t have a fair shot in the U.S.” In fact, Cameron says Canada has no choice in this because of its international obligations. “Under international law…(the United States) isn’t a safe third country for asylum seekers and we are complicit if we send someone back to persecution because we’ve turned them back at the border.”

Cameron says the U.S. is violating international conventions on the rights of the family, the rights of the child and the rights of people who are fleeing danger and seeking protection in another country. “People have the right to cross a border any way they can if they are going to ask for asylum on the other side,” she says.  

Ignoring international law is the act of a rogue state, says former lawyer

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations responded to criticism from the UN high commissioner for human rights by saying, “neither the United Nations nor anyone else will dictate how the United States upholds its borders.” Cameron says this is wrong-headed. “International law sets limits to what any country can do to defend its border. We can’t shoot people on sight. We can’t detain and torture them and we can’t take away their kids. If the U.S. is really willing to say none of this applies to them, that ‘international law, international legal norms just have no relevance to us,’ then, at that point, they are outside the community of nations. They are a rogue state.”

‘We should stop it today’

The fact that asylum seekers can be turned back to the U.S. if they arrive at a legal border crossing in Canada forces them to cross at other points along the border. But such “illegal crossing” makes them look like criminals in the eyes of the public. It also means that in winter, asylum seekers can and have risked life and limb to cross into Canada without fear of being turned back.

Concludes Cameron: “We should be suspending at the very least, if not rescinding the Safe Third Country Agreement. We should stop it today.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refugees, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Politics: Looming environmental tax trouble for Trudeau.

Economy, Health, International

Cannabis legalization stalled in the Senate

RCI | Français

Le cinéma canadien : les femmes de plus en plus présentes

RCI | Español

Mayor tasa de epilepsia entre población de Primeras Naciones de Canadá

RCI | 中文

父亲节的珍贵礼物，来自孩子们的感恩回忆

طالبو لجوء يعبرون الحدود الكنديّة بصورة غير شرعيّة/Charles Krupa/APالعربية | RCI

اتفاق البلد الثالث الآمن وسياسة الرئيس ترامب بشأن اللاجئين