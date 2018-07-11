OPP officers work at the site of a crash involving a tour bus on Highway 401 West, near Prescott, Ont. on Monday, June 4, 2018. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Transport Canada to make seat belts mandatory on highway buses

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 11 July, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Car drivers and passengers in most of Canada have had to buckle up since the 1980s but now the federal government is moving to make seat belts mandatory on highway buses.

Transport Canada announced Wednesday that all newly built medium and large highway buses built on Sept. 1, 2020 or later will require seat belts.

“We’ve all heard the message to buckle up over the years, and I think it’s time we brought this approach to highway buses too,” Transport Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement. “By having seat belts on highway buses, we can help reduce injuries in severe collisions, such as rollovers, and improve safety for everyone.”

Federal government statistics reveal that the majority of bus occupant fatalities occur in rollover collisions.

The accident site at a crossroads in rural Saskatchewan in which 16 members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team were killed and 13 others injured. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The announcement comes after 16 people died and 13 others were injured in a collision between the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus and a transport truck on April 6, 2018 in the western province of Saskatchewan.

However, Transport Canada said it first proposed seat belt requirements in 2017 and it has considered feedback received from industry in the new, final requirements.

Transport Canada defines medium and large buses as having a weight over 4,536 kg.

Small buses (under 4,536 kg), with the exception of school buses, already have lap and shoulder belts, Transport Canada said.

While the new requirements will not apply to school buses, which are already designed to protect school children in the event of a crash, school bus operators can install them on a voluntary basis, so long as they meet Transport Canada’s requirements, officials said.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Indigenous, Society

Greyhound pulling out of western Canada

Economy, Environment, Health, Society

No letup in battle against Ontario forest fires.

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Bank of Canada raises interest rate

RCI | Français

Quatre générations de Canadiens portées par les ailes d'Air Canada

RCI | Español

Después de una ola de violencia desenfrenada una calma frágil reina en Haití

RCI | 中文

北约峰会特朗普舌战群雄

العربية | RCI

ما انعكاسات الحرب التجارية بين واشنطن وبكين على الأسواق المالية؟

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn