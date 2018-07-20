Most Canadians don't realise Canada has soldiers in Ukraine, or much else about Canada's military operations. Canadian soldiers from the enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Latvia fire an M72 Light Anti-tank Weapon System (LAW) during a practice range at Camp Ādaži during Operation REASSURANCE on February 7, 2018. (Photo: Cpl Jean-Roch Chabot, eFP BG LATVIA PUBLIC AFFAIRS)

Canadians and the military: ”We like you, but what do you do”?

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 20 July, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Surprisingly, after superb records of fighting and bravery in both World Wars, Korea, Afghanistan, Iraq, and many often dangerous peacekeeping missions, a lot of Canadians are still generally unaware of what the military does and is doing at present.

A bi-annual report for the Department of National Defence (DND) by the Earnscliffe Strategy Group
reflects an ongoing trend in recent years that Canadians are not particularly aware that Canada has a military, and less aware of what it is doing.

The report says a majority of Canadians still appreciate those who serve though.

Canadian divers located then destroyed an old M-06 naval mine off the coast of Mērsrags, Latvia, on August 28, 2017 as part of Operation OPEN SPIRIT 2017, an annual multinational operation dedicated to the clearance and disposal of explosive remnants from WWI & WWII. (Photo: Cpl Jordan Lobb, Canadian Forces Combat Camera)

The findings are the result of eight focus groups in four cities of two age groups 18-34, and 35-64 earlier this spring, and a cross-Canada Leger survey of over 1,500 adults.

The report said in part, “”Awareness of and familiarity with the [Canadian Armed Forces] was generally very low; virtually non-existent among those in the younger age group”.

In the last decade, awareness of the military among Canadians was fairly high due to the fighting mission in Afghanistan, but that awareness has faded considerably, and this in spite of the Liberal government’s defence policy widely announced last year.

In response to a specific question, only 15 per cent had any recall of the new defence policy, known as “Strong, Secured, Engaged”.

“our job is to kill people” Gen R Hillier

A very high majority of respondents (90%) also said Canadian Forces should be involved in world disaster relief followed by those who said Canada should be involved in peacekeeping (85%)

Indeed decades of Canadian military involvement in peacekeeping has led to a perception among Canadians that that is the purpose of the Canadian military, something former Chief of Defence Staff, General Rick Hillier tried to dispel before his retirement in 2008 saying, “We’re not the public service of Canada, we’re not just another department. We are the Canadian Forces, and our job is to be able to kill people,”

Rob Huebert is a University of Calgary professor and researcher with the Centre for Military and Strategic Studies. Quoted by the CBC said  “The Liberals have been very successful in de-militarizing our military We have men and women in harm’s way in Ukraine and in Latvia, and if they blow up I think you’re going to have an awful lot of shocked Canadians because they’d be saying, ‘I thought our military was all about the environment and peacekeeping.'”

Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) members currently deployed on board Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) St. John’s on Operation REASSURANCE perform Foc`sle transfer training with Black Horse, the embarked Ch-124 Sea King helicopter, June 30, 2018. The HMCS Ville de Quebec with a new Cyclone helo aboard has just departed for the mission. (Photo: Corporal Tony Chand, Formation Imaging Services)

He also noted that provincial education systems when teaching history to young Canadians are now focussed on culture rather than conflict.

In the CBC article he said, “Many educators are uncomfortable with the idea of getting up and saying we need a military where individuals are trained to — if necessary — kill others”.

Although the Afghan war raised public awareness of the military to 74 per cent in 2004, by 2014 after Canadians had withdrawn only 34 per cent said they had recently seen or heard anything about the military.

This most recent poll noted that only 26 per cent some awareness of what the military had been doing in the last 18 months with 42 per cent saying they were somewhat familiar with the military.

As for this latest survey,  most thought the military’s job was much harder today than a decade ago noting that “that terrorism and advances in technology have created a much different playing

field today, and there was a sense of ambiguity in terms of understanding who is the good guy and who is the bad guy”

Current military operations involve:

  • -Ships and aircraft patrols with the Dept of Fisheries and Oceans to enforce fishing regulations in the Atlantic
  • -Arctic surveillance Canadian Forces Station Alert- and resupply missions
  • -various  domestic natural disaster emergency responses
  • -various search and rescue missions
  • -Op Caribbe- Canadian sea and air support to U.S mission to stop drug trafficking in Caribbean and eastern Pacific
  • -annual support to Op Open Spirit removing WWII ordnance from Baltic Sea
  • -various small scale training missions in countries like Niger, DRC,, South Sudan
  • -sea patrols in the middle east to counter terrorism and piracy, Red Sea,
  • -Op Calumet in the Sinai, leadership and training multi-national force and observers
  • -HMCS Ville de Quebec frigate just deployed this week for Mediterrean Op Reassurance
  • -July 2018- increased presence (540 troops) NATO force in Latvia and currently commanding the NATO battle group
  • – Op Unifier about 200 members rotate in Ukraine in training missions
  • -MINUSMA- about 250 Cf aircrew and helicopters have just arrived to support the UN mission in Mali
  • -several other missions and responsibilities not mentioned
Additional information-sources
Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Share
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
Share
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Canada to host global summit on open government in 2019

Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Syrian children denied access to humanitarian aid

RCI | Français

Les effets d’une Coupe du monde sur le soccer canadien

RCI | Español

La necesaria defensa de los valores humanitarios de Canadá

RCI | 中文

网络广播 2018/07/20-21-22

العربية | RCI

ما الذي يعيق تشكيل حكومة في لبنان بعد شهريْن ونصف على الانتخابات؟

Environment and Health • Lynn Desjardins
Arts, Culture, Lifestyle
International Zone • Levon Sevunts
Eye on the Arctic • Eilís Quinn