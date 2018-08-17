Sometimes when enough is enough, you take a stand and all sorts of forces are unleashed

Once again, it is time to give thanks for–and to–the young people among us.

They tend to not things that are important to them–big or small–slide.

Even better these days, more and more of them seem to know when they have had enough.

More and more of them are taking action to right what they see as wrongs–each in his or her own way--from Parkland, Florida to the West Edmonton Mall, the largest mall in North America.

That’s where Montana Courts was last Sunday.

Courts, a Metis, is a recent history graduate (Canadian and Indigenous) from MacEwan University in Alberta.

She is 25 and for the most part her political activism has been low key–like quietly suggesting to retail store managers that maybe “the dream-catchers they are selling be made by Indigenous people, rather than ‘made in China.'”

Then last Sunday happened.

As you heard, the statue is gone now–removed the following day.

There are conflicting reports about how many people complained.

With files from CBC, Huffington Post