Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to the media as she arrives at the Office Of The United States Trade Representative in Washington on September 11, 2018. (Carolyn Kaster/THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP)

Chrystia Freeland returns to Washington to hammer out NAFTA deal

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 18 September, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is flying back to Washington tonight for the fourth time in as many weeks as she tries to bridge the gap between Canada and the United States in negotiations to revamp the crucial North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

But speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday, Freeland said she is also willing to walk out of the talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer if Canada doesn’t get a “good deal.”

“As the prime minister has said very clearly, our government is committed to getting a good deal for Canadians and we absolutely believe that no deal is better than a bad deal,” Freeland said.

Any negotiator going into a negotiation believing that he or she must get a deal at any price will be forced to pay the maximum price for that deal, Freeland added.

At the same time, Freeland said she’s been working intensively with Lighthizer and his team over the last four weeks in a cordial atmosphere and has gained a better understanding of issues on both sides.

“One of Canada’s national characteristics is a talent for compromise,” Freeland said. “We’re good at finding compromises, it’s something that we do as a country.”

The Trump administration announced last month that it has reached an agreement in principle with Mexico on the trilateral free trade pact.

However, ongoing disagreements on issues ranging from a trade dispute resolution mechanism to Canada’s protectionist measures for the country’s dairy sector have so far prevented a similar deal between Ottawa and Washington.

The major stumbling blocks are Canada’s insistence on preserving NAFTA’s Chapter 19 dispute-resolution mechanism, U.S. demands for Canada to open up its highly protected dairy sector, and Ottawa’s policies to protect Canadian cultural industries.

There are also disagreements on intellectual property protections, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector, access to public contracts and the amount of merchandise Canadians can buy from U.S.-based online retail giants such as Amazon without paying import duties.

“Canada’s objective and really the only target we’re looking at in this negotiation is the target of getting a good deal,” Freeland said.

Canada and the U.S. have until Oct. 1 to present an agreed-upon text to the U.S. Congress in order to join the deal the Trump administration has signed with Mexico. Trump has threatened to exclude Canada from the trilateral trade pact if Ottawa continues to resist the U.S. demands.

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Household disinfectants and childhood obesity

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Science needed to solve world issues, say Canadians

Environment, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology

Conservation groups hope to educate Canadians with new Arctic marine atlas

RCI | Français

Quelles sont les bévues fiscales du ministère des Finances du Canada qui coûteraient des milliards aux contribuables?

RCI | Español

Un viaje en bici se convirtió en pesadilla para turista mexicano accidentado; debe más de 150.000 dólares al hospital

RCI | 中文

世界经济论坛：到 2025 年一半以上的工作将由机器完成

العربية | RCI

قراءة في حادثة إسقاط الطائرة العسكرية الروسية وتأثيرها المحتمل على النزاع السوري