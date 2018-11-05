Prime minister to commemorate WWI armistice in France

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will go to France to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I and the special role played by Canadian soldiers. On November 10, 2018, Trudeau will visit the Canadian National Vimy Ridge Memorial in northern France.

Canadians won a stunning victory

It was there that about 10,500 Canadians died in the successful effort to capture the strategic site from German forces. The seven-kilometre ridge was heavily fortified and had a commanding view over Allied lines. Canadian soldiers had to forge ahead over the dead bodies of French troops who had failed to take the ridge in previous attempts.

The stunning victory was seen as a defining event after which Canada was no longer seen as just a colony of Britain but a country capable of great things.

Tens of thousands of Canadian soldiers died

Over the course of WWI more than 60,000 Canadians died and 172,000 were injured.

On November 11th, Trudeau will go to Paris to attend Armistice Day ceremonies with more than 60 other leaders.

He will also attend the Paris Peace Forum which is a new annual event that brings together political, economic and civil society leaders to address pressing international challenges such as multilateralism, global governance and the rules-based international order.