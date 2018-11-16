Snow season begins in eastern Canada

Snow began falling in Toronto yesterday around 3 pm just before the evening commute.

Then, moving east, the snowstorm blanketed Montreal for the morning commute.

A total of 10 to 15 centimetres will accumulate north of the St. Lawrence River, up to 20 to 25 centimetres south of the river.

Fortunately it’s a weekend and people can get fully prepared with the shovels and snow brushes necessary for the next 4 months.

Most importantly are the snow tires that help navigate the conditions. In the province of Quebec, snow tires are mandatory on cars, by the advanced deadline this year of December 1st.

In neighbouring Ontario, snow tires are still optional.

For the Maritime provinces, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, more than 25 centimetres is expected with most schools in the provinces closed for the first “Snow Day” of the season.