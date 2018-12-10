Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

‘We trust our courts,’ Trudeau tells China

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 10 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada is a country of law and there will be no political interference by the federal government to secure the release of a highflying Chinese telecom executive arrested by Canadian officials upon the request of the U.S. authorities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

“We live up to our international obligations and we trust our courts to do the right thing,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

Trudeau was responding to warnings by Beijing that Canada was going to face “grave consequences” if it didn’t release Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, who was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1 while she was transiting from Hong Kong en route to Mexico.

(Listen to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and International Trade Minister Jim Carr respond to questions about Chinese pressure)

China slams ‘inhumane treatment’

Meng Wanzhou, Executive Board Director of the Chinese technology giant Huawei, attends a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum “Russia Calling!” in Moscow, Russia October 2, 2014. (Alexander Bibik/REUTERS)

Meng, 46, who is also deputy chair of Huawei’s board and the daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei, could face extradition to the U.S. over allegations she was involved in violating sanctions on Iran, with each charge carrying a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

On Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang slammed Ottawa’s “inhumane treatment” of Meng in detention.

China earlier summoned both the Canadian and U.S. ambassadors in Beijing to discuss Meng’s detention.

An editorial in The Global Times, a Chinese government-owned newspaper, said Meng was subjected to degrading and inhumane treatment by being handcuffed and shackled while being moved to a Vancouver hospital for a medical treatment.

“Treating her as a prisoner is not only degrading, but is also a violation of her basic human rights,” the editorial said.

“It does not serve Canada’s national interest if it intends to fawn over the U.S. by treating Ms Meng unjustly.”

If Meng is refused bail and extradited to the U.S., Canada will get minimal gratitude from the U.S., but will face maximum opposition from China, the editorial warned.

“Chinese people will take the issue seriously, and will ask the Chinese government to impose severe sanctions on Canada.”

Canadian public interest will definitely be impaired if Sino-Canadian relations are put at a risk of major retrogression, it added.

Canada’s International Trade Minister Jim Carr said Canada’s independent legal system is doing what it’s supposed to.

“We have a sophisticated relationship with the Chinese that dates back decades and will continue,” Carr said.

Long court battle ahead

People wait to enter the B.C. Supreme Court bail hearing of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who was held on an extradition warrant in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada December 7, 2018. (David Ryder/REUTERS)

Meng’s bail hearing began on Friday, but as no decision was reached on whether she should be given bail, the court was adjourned until Monday.

The prosecution said the U.S. Justice Department has flagged her as a possible flight risk and asked the court to deny bail to Meng, citing the enormous financial resources at her disposal.

Meng’s lawyer has argued that given her high profile position in Huawei and in China, his client will never skip bail not to “lose face.”

He has also argued that Meng, a former permanent resident of Canada, has strong connections to the country and will remain in Vancouver where she owns two multimillion houses along with her husband and her daughter, while her case winds down through Canadian courts.

Court documents supplied by the defence show Meng suffers from hypertension and needs medical follow-up following a recent thyroid surgery to remove a cancerous tumour.

The defence proposed putting Meng under round-the-clock electronic and physical surveillance to assuage fears that she might skip bail.

Scott Filer, chief executive of Lions Gate Risk Management Group, a private security firm, proposed “layering of technology combined with human element” to ensure Meng doesn’t skip bail while her case winds down the Canadian court system.

Filer told the court his company could provide electronic equipment, a dedicated driver and security team to make sure Meng abides by her bail conditions.

Steve Tan, of Recovery Science, said Meng could be outfitted with GPS tracking bracelet that would immediately alert authorities if Meng tried to tamper with the device or leave the area designated by the court.

Meng’s husband, Xiaozong Liu, told the court he is ready to post a 15-million surety to ensure that his wife, Meng Wanzhou, is released on bail.

Liu told the court that he is proposing the couple’s two Vancouver homes and a $1-million deposit, worth about $15 million in total, as a surety for bail.

Liu also said he is willing to move to Canada with the couple’s daughter to make sure Meng abides by all conditions.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology

Drone delivery to remote northern village

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Smart cities threaten privacy, freedom, warns expert

International, Politics, Society

Canada will sign contentious U.N. Migration Pact

RCI | Français

Achats de Noël : coup de main un peu gauche des robots en magasin

RCI | Español

La juventud quebequense y la COP24 Katowice 2018

RCI | 中文

加航被指欺骗乘客：以避免支付$2,100加元的遗失行李赔偿

العربية | RCI

نظرة على الوضع الإنساني المأساوي في اليمن