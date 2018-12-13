A second Canadian arrested in China as Canada-China spat heats up

It is now known that two Canadians working in China were both arrested on Monday.

It was first announced that Michael Korvig who was working as an expert on Asian affairs for the International Crisis Group, had been detained, and then word that Michael Spavor had also been detained. He ran a non-profit organisation arranging cultural and sports exchanges with North Korea, and who was often working in China.

Cheuk Kwan is an activist with the Toronto Association for Democracy in China.

The Canadians have apparently been charged “ on suspicion of endangering national security”.

While the Canadian government has not said the arrests are related to the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, Cheuk Kwan says “coincidences” don’t happen in China.

He also says their conditions while under arrest will not be pleasant.

Canada has insisted that Meng’s situation is being handled according to law, Chinese spokesperson Lu Kang responded to Canadian inquiries about its two citizens saying only the cases are being handled separately and according to Chinese law.

Michael Spavor, who speaks Korean and is reported to be learning Chinese, founded an organisation called Paektu Cultural Exchange which facilitates cultural, sporting, tourism, and economic exchanges between N. Korea and the international community.

As for Kovrig, the Chinese have also said the International Crisis Group is not registered in China and its activities are illegal.

Information continues to be sparse about the arrests in China including where the Canadians are being held and under what conditions..