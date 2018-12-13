Canada’s senators to move into train station

The building which houses Canada’s Parliament is closing for ten years of renovation. The House of Commons will move to a temporary chamber built nearby and the Senate moves into a newly-renovated, historic train station.

Green and accessible

Ottawa’s Union Station was completed in 1912 and was almost demolished in the 1960s. It has been modernized to provide access to information technology and multimedia facilities. It is said to be green and fully accessible to the public.

Senators will be seated on what was the train station’s concourse. It has high ceilings with a heritage skylight and plaster ceiling.

Cost undetermined

Meanwhile, it is not known exactly how long the renovations at the Centre Block building on Parliament Hill will take or how much they will cost. The project will include work to overhaul electrical and other system, to remove asbestos and to improve the building’s ability to withstand earthquakes.