Only about one quarter of Canadians satisfied with their job

A recent survey shows only 27 per cent of Canadians say they are satisfied with their current employer and are not interested in a new job..

The survey commissioned by Ceridian a global human resources agency, shows 37 per cent of respondents are either actively or casually seeking another employer. An almost equal number (36%) would consider an offer if another employer approached them.

The survey is called “Ceridian’s 2018-19 Pulse of Talent”

The survey also showed that younger hires, (18-24 years of age) decide within a year if they’ll stay with the operation for a longer duration.

The main reason for dissatisfaction and seeking a new employer was over financial compensation. Other reasons not far behind include a sense that the work was not interesting, a lack of opportunity for new challenges, and also a lack of respect from the employer.

Many also didn’t see how their work made a difference.

Lisa Sterling, Chief People and Culture Officer at Ceridian says “Our data shows the real reason a person becomes a flight risk is because employers fail to focus on addressing career growth and development – which are required to retain key people. This often results in alienating top employees and makes it a struggle to attract new ones.”

The survey indicates that retaining good staff is a growing problem for companies.

“In general, I don’t believe companies think enough about retention strategies or challenge common assumptions about why people actually stay. Top talent won’t rest on their laurels,” said Sterling. “Companies that want to succeed in retaining their star employees need to paint a picture of how their contributions can and do make a difference.”

The survey was conducted in July and August via online panel of 1,000 US full time employees, and 1001 full time Canadian employees

