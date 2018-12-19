A man talks on his phone beside a Huawei's billboard featuring 5G technology at the PT Expo in Beijing, China September 26, 2018. Senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio have sent a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking him to "reconsider" Huawei's involvement in any of the country's 5G plans.(REUTERS)

Trudeau says future of Huawei 5G network in Canada up to security experts, not politicians

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 19 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The participation of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei in building Canada’s fifth generation wireless network will be decided following the advice of Canadian security and intelligence experts, not for reasons of political expediency, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.

This week, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that Ottawa is expected to announce a formal ban on tech firm Huawei and ZTE, China’s second-largest telecommunications equipment maker, within weeks.

The Australian paper said the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, comprising of Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK and the U.S., met in Nova Scotia in July to discuss what to do about Huawei.

Canada’s allies are concerned that Huawei might be forced by Chinese authorities to install backdoors in its equipment allowing Beijing’s intelligence agencies and hackers unparalleled access to Canadian and Western communications systems.

Delicate balancing act

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau scratches his forehead as he listens to a question during an end of session news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trudeau said federal government will have to balance the “extraordinary imperative” of keeping safe the communication of millions of Canadians free from interference and cyberattacks on the one hand and with interests of Canada’s telecommunications industry, with billions of dollars at stake in the new 5G technology and communications infrastructure investments, on the other.

“It shouldn’t at all be a political decision made on how we engage but a decision made by experts, a decision based on recommendations by our intelligence and security agencies, who have an extraordinary depth of expertise, who work regularly with our Five Eyes partners,” Trudeau told reporters during his year-end press conference in Ottawa.

Trudeau said the Five Eyes alliance includes countries that have banned Huawei – Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. – but also countries like the UK and Canada that have allowed their telecom industry to use Huawei equipment.

“How we move in a thoughtful way that both protects that both protects Canadians and allows us to participate in the innovations that are moving towards the future is an extremely important decision that we will make and take with all responsibility and thoughtfulness,” Trudeau said.

‘Groundless concerns’

Huawei’s Deputy Chairman Ken Hu fired back at company’s detractors on Tuesday.

During a press conference at the company’s new campus in Dongguan, Hu said nearly half of the world’s Fortune 500 companies, and hundreds of millions of consumers use Huawei equipment.

“Despite efforts in markets creating fear about Huawei, using politics to interfere with growth, customers continue to trust us and continue to work with us and build networks with our technologies,” Hu said.

“They turn this 5G security concern, which is industry- and technology-related in nature, into groundless speculations targeting specific companies. This is not putting the focus on how to improve and how to protect the technology itself, but ending up with speculations targeting particular companies out of ideological or geopolitical considerations.”

Hu declined to comment on the arrest in Canada of Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzou on a U.S. arrest warrant, but expressed confidence in “the judicial independence and fairness” of the Canadian and U.S. legal systems. 

Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Economy, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
sketches 300 x 100

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Environment

Climate change and iconic winter activity in Canada

International, Society

More journalists killed in 2018

RCI | Français

Protégeons-nous suffisamment notre patrimoine architectural?

RCI | Español

De cómo la música latinoamericana está formando parte del patrimonio cultural de Montreal

RCI | 中文

第三名加拿大人在中国被关押，前美国驻华大使骆家辉谈孟晚舟引渡案

العربية | RCI

ما دوافع ترامب للانسحاب "الكامل والسريع" من سوريا؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
L'Albertaine arrêtée en Chine travaillait illégalement au pays, dit PékinIl retrouve ses parents biologiques 43 ans plus tardLa croissance des microbrasseries « menacée » par les grands brasseursLes bébés des annonces classéesLe Fonds vert, « c'est géré n'importe comment », déplore LegaultCanadiens détenus en Chine : Justin Trudeau défend son approche face à Pékin« Les prix sont scandaleux » : les prisonniers fédéraux paient plus cher leurs biens personnelsLa politique migratoire de Trump essuie un nouveau revers en courLe Québec sous la pluie verglaçante vendredi« Nous ne sommes pas au-dessus des lois », dit Higgs sur le bilinguisme des ambulanciers
Judge to rule on fate of Harvey Weinstein's criminal caseSarah McIver, 3rd Canadian detained in China, sentenced to administrative punishmentHow and why the 'yellow vest' protests spreadUber's self-driving cars are returning to the road in Toronto — but just to collect data in manual modeKurdish forces in Syria that had American backing call Trump's decision 'dangerous''Couldn't be a happier day': 600 Sydney, N.S., workers stunned by call-centre closure getting rehiredA year of wild weather: Environment Canada releases the Top 10 weather stories of 2018Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir named CBC Sports Canadian Athletes of the YearHow the year in foreign policy left Canada isolated on the world stageU.S. Fed chair plays Scrooge as markets tumble following latest rate hike: Don Pittis