Using the bed as a place to hang out, and having electronics in the bedroom are two things which can contribute to poor sleep. (Eakkaluk Temwanich-Shutterstock via CBC)

Having trouble sleeping? It seems more people are

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 20 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

A new study says the incidence of insomnia for Canadians is increasing.

The study shows that between 2007 and 2015, reported cases of insomnia increased by 42 per cent.

We spoke with Dr Judith Davidson, Dr. Judith R. Davidson, (Ph.D., C. Psych) a clinical and health psychologist, sleep researcher (ESRS), and adjunct professor in psychology and oncology at Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario

That report by the national statistics agency, Statistics Canada, is called “Prevalence of insomnia for Canadians aged 6 to 79”

Queen’s University , Kingston, adjunct professor Dr Judith Davidson is a clinical psychologist and specialist in sleep disorders. (supplied)

It shows a marked increase in Canadians reporting sleep problems, with women experiencing bouts of insomnia more than men.

It doesn’t detail reasons for the increase, but Dr. Davidson says that while there is not a clear link, she notes that the issue coincides with the increase in use of mobile phones and electronic devices.

Worrying about not sleeping only adds to the problem. Exercise and regular waking hours help in proper sleep. (Shutterstock-via CBC)

Dr Davidson says the increase in reported insomnia may be due simply to more people reporting insomnia as they learn that sleep is an important aspect of overall health

She notes some tips for good sleep, such as no electronic devices or TV in the bedroom, don’t use the bed as a place to hang out but go there when you’re sleepy, and try to set a regular wake-up time.

Posted in Health, Society

