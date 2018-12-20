Having trouble sleeping? It seems more people are

A new study says the incidence of insomnia for Canadians is increasing.

The study shows that between 2007 and 2015, reported cases of insomnia increased by 42 per cent.

We spoke with Dr Judith Davidson, Dr. Judith R. Davidson, (Ph.D., C. Psych) a clinical and health psychologist, sleep researcher (ESRS), and adjunct professor in psychology and oncology at Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario

That report by the national statistics agency, Statistics Canada, is called “Prevalence of insomnia for Canadians aged 6 to 79”

It shows a marked increase in Canadians reporting sleep problems, with women experiencing bouts of insomnia more than men.

It doesn’t detail reasons for the increase, but Dr. Davidson says that while there is not a clear link, she notes that the issue coincides with the increase in use of mobile phones and electronic devices.

Dr Davidson says the increase in reported insomnia may be due simply to more people reporting insomnia as they learn that sleep is an important aspect of overall health

She notes some tips for good sleep, such as no electronic devices or TV in the bedroom, don’t use the bed as a place to hang out but go there when you’re sleepy, and try to set a regular wake-up time.