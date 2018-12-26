More than three times as many children have been hospitalized across Canada this year compared to this time last year. (CBC)

The flu season in hitting kids extra hard this year

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 26 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The so-called holiday season tends to run parallel to the flu season in Canada.

When those seasons collide, it’s not a lot of fun and tends to play havoc with our social lives and worse.

Parties get cancelled and extended-family get togethers are disrupted and/or cancelled because someone upstairs is coughing away and is really under the weather.

Potential hosts and hostesses with children tend to tell invited guests that they best stay away.

Respiratory illnesses, including the flu, have hospitals such as CHU Sainte-Justine in Montreal working overtime. (Radio-Canada)

And this year–at least so far–things are worse than usual, especially for children.

Figures released by the Public Health Agency of Canada’s FluWatch report show that more than three times as many children have been hospitalized across the country compared to this time last year.

FluWatch figures show that–as of Dec. 15–some 8,242 cases of the flu in both adults and children have been confirmed.

About 10 per cent of the cases (864) have required hospitalization and more than 280 of those hospitalizations were children 16 or under.

A year ago at this time, just 2,400 flu cases had been confirmed and only 26 of those were children.

“We’re seeing a tremendous amount of viral illness (in children), Dr. Catherine Farrell, a pediatric intensive care specialist at CHU Sainte-Justine in Montreal, told CBC News reporter Nicole Ireland.

“Our hospitals are bursting to the seams. Our emergency rooms are really overloaded. Our inpatient units are full and we have a very high occupation rate with respiratory illness in the intensive care unit … and it’s the same with the other intensive care units here in Quebec.”

Most children who get the flu can recover at home, but serious complications can require hospital care. (George Rudy/Shutterstock )

Anna Madison, a spokesperson for the Public Health Agency of Canada, told told Ireland there are likely a couple of reasons.

“The current flu season began two weeks earlier compared to last year,” Madison told Ireland in an email.

“It started in mid-October rather than the beginning of November.”

According to Ireland that means it’s possible that by the end of the flu season, the total number of children hospitalized may be the same as last year but simply happened earlier.

The dominant strain of flu circulating this year — influenza A H1N1 — is also associated with “a higher burden of disease … among children than among adults,” Madison told Ireland.

Last year, the dominant strain was influenza A H3N2 — a particularly virulent type that made people of all ages very sick, but sent more adults age 65 and over to hospital than children and younger adults.

Very young children, seniors and people with medical conditions such as heart or lung disease are most at risk of contracting flu.

With files from CBC

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
sketches 300 x 100

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

The flu season in hitting kids extra hard this year

Environment, International, Society

Nepi, a beluga, becomes a class act Down East

Immigration & Refugees

Immigration: benefit or burden?

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canada-China war of words continues to escalate

RCI | Français

Pères Blancs et Soeurs Blanches: 150 ans au service des Africains

RCI | Español

“2018: un año de odio y esperanza”

RCI | 中文

Boxing Day 打折的商品真那么值吗？

العربية | RCI

ترامب فجأة في العراق لإلهاء الأنظار؟ وماذا ينتظر سوريا بعد الانسحاب الأميركي؟