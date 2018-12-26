The White Rock pier last Thursday when the fierce windstorm stuck British Columbia. There will be no Polar Bear Club swimmers there on New Year's this year. (Laura Hewitt)

Total restoration of electricity in sight in B.C. as storm claims another casualty

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 26 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Officials in British Columbia say they expect to have electricity restored across the province by New Year’s Eve following last Thursday’s violent windstorm that resulted in blackouts affecting some 600,000 hydro customers.

BC Hydro says just under 10,000 people were still without power Christmas Day as crews continued round-the-clock efforts to repair the damage from the worst windstorm to hit the province in 20 years.

A person had to be rescued from the White Rock pier after it was badly damaged in Thursday’s windstorm. (Submitted by Max McGratten)

In addition to the disruptions that ruined Christmas for thousands of B.C. residents, the storm has adversely affected one of the province’s most beloved and longest-running traditions–the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim at the iconic pier in White Rock, which suffered millions of dollars in damage in last week’s storm.

Things got so bad, crews had to be called to rescue a man trapped on the pier.

“Following the events of this week, we are sorry to announce that the Polar Bear Swim for this New Year’s Day is officially cancelled,” the organization that runs the event said in a statement.

“We hope to see you there again for the start of 2020 and the 50th Anniversary of this fun celebration.”

The iconic and damaged White Rock pier. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

In recent years as many as 3,000 people have attended the event.

Officials predict it will take several months to repair the pier and are asking people to stay away from the area because of the large volume of hazardous debris that blew ashore.

People who have a yen to leap into the Pacific on Jan. 1 will be able to participate in Vancouver’s Polar Bear Swim.

With files from CBC, CP, Global, Victoria Times Colonist, BC Hydro

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
sketches 300 x 100

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

The flu season in hitting kids extra hard this year

Environment, International, Society

Nepi, a beluga, becomes a class act Down East

Immigration & Refugees

Immigration: benefit or burden?

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canada-China war of words continues to escalate

RCI | Français

Pères Blancs et Soeurs Blanches: 150 ans au service des Africains

RCI | Español

“2018: un año de odio y esperanza”

RCI | 中文

Boxing Day 打折的商品真那么值吗？

العربية | RCI

ترامب فجأة في العراق لإلهاء الأنظار؟ وماذا ينتظر سوريا بعد الانسحاب الأميركي؟