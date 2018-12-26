Total restoration of electricity in sight in B.C. as storm claims another casualty

Officials in British Columbia say they expect to have electricity restored across the province by New Year’s Eve following last Thursday’s violent windstorm that resulted in blackouts affecting some 600,000 hydro customers.

BC Hydro says just under 10,000 people were still without power Christmas Day as crews continued round-the-clock efforts to repair the damage from the worst windstorm to hit the province in 20 years.

In addition to the disruptions that ruined Christmas for thousands of B.C. residents, the storm has adversely affected one of the province’s most beloved and longest-running traditions–the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim at the iconic pier in White Rock, which suffered millions of dollars in damage in last week’s storm.

Things got so bad, crews had to be called to rescue a man trapped on the pier.

“Following the events of this week, we are sorry to announce that the Polar Bear Swim for this New Year’s Day is officially cancelled,” the organization that runs the event said in a statement.

“We hope to see you there again for the start of 2020 and the 50th Anniversary of this fun celebration.”

In recent years as many as 3,000 people have attended the event.

Officials predict it will take several months to repair the pier and are asking people to stay away from the area because of the large volume of hazardous debris that blew ashore.

People who have a yen to leap into the Pacific on Jan. 1 will be able to participate in Vancouver’s Polar Bear Swim.

