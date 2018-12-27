New Order of Canada recipients announced at Rideau Hall

The latest appointments to the Order of Canada have been announced by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, who herself is a member of the exclusive club that “honours people who make extraordinary contributions to the nation.”

The list of 103 new recipients, who include author Anne-Marie MadDonald and Olympian Beckie Scott, was unveiled at Rideau Hall on Thursday.

It includes business leaders, authors, theatre directors, athletes and Indigenous leaders.

The new member list includes 2 Companions (C.C.), 15 Officers (O.C.) and 86 Members (C.M.), including 2 Honorary Members.

Recipients will be invited to accept their insignia at a ceremony to be held at a later date.

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada is one of Canada’s highest honours and close to 7,000 people have been invested.

With files from CBC, CP, Global News, Montreal Gazette, Government of Canada