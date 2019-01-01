Your presence is requested for a brief respite from the world’s madness

Let’s pull no punches.

It’s been a rough, rough year for way too many residents on Planet Earth.

You know who they are.

You might even be one of them.

Answers abound on what to do.

I’ve got a brief one on this New Year’s Day.

How about some poetry?

“Poetry,” Pablo Neruda reminded us, “is an act of peace.”

“Poets are the unacknowledged legislators of the world,” wrote Percy Bysshe Shelly.

Lovely thoughts, to be sure.

Will the rest of us get the message?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Three years ago–New Year’s Eve 2015–my dear friend David Calderisi joined us to share some poetry, prompting this response from another dear friend, Dwight Druick of Kingston, Ontario

“Thank you so very much for this tender and delicate reminder of the sheer beauty of life and the glorious abounding world that is our home.

“It has been said that we are best to plant our seeds in dark and empty places. Your program has shed some growth-filled light on a seemingly dark and empty year. May our seeds grow strong. God bless my friend.”

Dwight’s message is clear.

So is David’s voice.

With those thoughts in mind, I share with you a re-broadcast from Dec. 31, 2015.

It certainly serves us as well now as it did then.

Maybe more.