Most Canadians want more time eating with loved ones

A new survey suggests 43 per cent of Canadians spend less than one hour each day enjoying a meal with friends and family and 29 per cent spend more than four hours with screens. The survey was conducted for Loblaw Companies, Canada’s largest food retailer.

Canadians urged to ‘eat together’

The retailer announced the results as part of its ongoing campaign calling for more Canadians to eat together. It has released the third of a series of 90-second films showing in cinemas across the country. The film suggests the greatest moments in life are the ones that take place around the table with family and friends. It invites people to include eating together in their lists of New Year’s resolutions.

The survey of 1,510 adults found that 92 per cent of respondents wanted to spend more time having a meal with loved ones.