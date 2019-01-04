Unemployment stays at 43-year low in Canada

Canada’s jobless rate stayed at 5.6 per cent in December 2018, staying at its lowest level since the government started collecting data on this in 1976.

Manufacturing lead job growth in 2018

The economy added 9,300 net new jobs in December and a total of 163,000 for all of 2018. They included:

24,000 in manufacturing

15,000 in transportation and warehousing

11,000 in healthcare

The year-over-year hourly wage increase was 1.46 per cent for permanent employees. The inflation rate for 2018 is forecast to be 1.9 per cent.