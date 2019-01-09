The Bank of Canada, a close-up detail, is seen in Ottawa on May 30, 2018. (CP/Sean Kilpatrick)

Bank of Canada maintains key interest rate at 1.75%

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 9 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

With global economic growth projected to slow down in 2019 and increasing signs that the U.S.-China trade war is weighing on global demand and commodity prices, Canada’s central bank decided to keep its key interest rate unchanged today.

The Bank of Canada today maintained its target for the overnight rate at 1.75 per cent. The Bank Rate is correspondingly 2 per cent and the deposit rate is 1.5 per cent, the central bank announced Wednesday.

The bank’s benchmark rate directly affects the interest rates that Canadian consumers get from their retail banks on their mortgages, loans or on their savings deposits. When the central bank increases its interest rate, it makes borrowing more expensive — but it’s good news for savers.

Brian DePratto, senior economist at TD Bank, said the central bank’s decision came as no surprise.

“The roller coaster ride of the past few months has brought a note of greater caution to the Bank of Canada’s communications, and today’s decision looks to be an extension of that,” DePratto wrote in a research note to clients.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz still sees more rate hikes down the road, but isn’t in any great rush to get there, DePratto said.

Slowing global growth

“The global economic expansion continues to moderate, with growth forecast to slow to 3.4 per cent in 2019 from 3.7 per cent in 2018,” the bank said in a press release. “In particular, growth in the United States remains solid but is expected to slow to a more sustainable pace through 2019.”

However, as Washington and Beijing remain at loggerheads over Trump administration trade war measures directed at China, the trade uncertainty is beginning to affect global demand and commodity prices, the bank noted.

In addition, global benchmark prices for oil have been about 25 per cent lower than assumed in the October Monetary Policy Report (MPR), reflecting sustained increases in U.S. oil supply and, more recently, increased worries about global demand, the bank said.

These worries have also caused volatility in bond and stock markets.

While U.S. stock markets rose recently amid some optimism over trade talks between Washington and Beijing, 2018 ended with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 5.6 per cent, the steepest decline since the financial crisis, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The drop in global oil prices also impacts the Canadian economy, which is heavily dependent on oil and commodity prices.

Sturdy economy

Nevertheless, the Canadian economy that has been performing well overall, the bank said.

The economy has been growing at a good pace, creating new jobs and pushing unemployment to a 40-year low.

The bank said it expects exports and non-energy investment to grow solidly, supported by foreign demand, the newly renegotiated free trade agreement with the U.S. and Mexico, the lower Canadian dollar, and federal tax measures targeted at investment.

The central bank projects that Canada’s economy will grow by 1.7 per cent in 2019, 0.4 percentage points slower than what it projected in October.

Core inflation measures remain clustered close to 2 per cent, owing mainly to lower gasoline prices. On the other hand, the lower level of the Canadian dollar will exert some upward pressure on inflation.

“Weighing all of these factors, Governing Council continues to judge that the policy interest rate will need to rise over time into a neutral range to achieve the inflation target,” the central bank said. “The appropriate pace of rate increases will depend on how the outlook evolves, with a particular focus on developments in oil markets, the Canadian housing market, and global trade policy.”

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Economy

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
sketches 300 x 100

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics

General Motors: Firm on Oshawa closure

Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Society

Pipeline protests continue: Second roadblock remains

RCI | Français

Carrefour de solidarité internationale salue l’élan de solidarité autour de la disparition d’Édith Blais et son ami

RCI | Español

Los canadienses son “totalmente indiferentes” a las advertencias de viaje

RCI | 中文

加中关系紧张之际，加拿大高校希望保持中国留学生入学率，同时寻找其他生源

العربية | RCI

تحديات تدعيم الهدنة في اليمن فيما 10 ملايين من سكانه هم على شفا المجاعة

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Jeux de la Francophonie : le N.-B. coupe son financement au comité organisateur jusqu'à nouvel ordreL'ambassadeur chinois lie l'attitude du Canada à la « suprématie blanche »Impasse budgétaire : Trump claque la porte d'une rencontre avec les démocratesLa Commission des normes du travail réclame 900 000 $ à l'Église de scientologieOpposition à un gazoduc : John Horgan espère une solution dans le calmeTrump confirme un ex-lobbyiste procharbon à la tête de l’Agence de protection de l’environnementManifestations anti-gazoduc : il faut éviter une crise d'Oka, prévient le chef SimonLa proclamation des résultats provisoires de la présidentielle en RDC se fait toujours attendreDétection d’une nouvelle succession de sursauts radio rapidesNetflix envisagerait de créer un centre de production à Toronto, selon le maire
U.S. officials declare end to outbreak from romaine lettuceVideo of police driving over 'shrieking' deer triggers calls for criminal charges, death threatsAlgoma Steel Inc. getting help from governments as tariff squeeze continuesMilitary reports 15 suicides in 2018 despite new prevention strategyTrump walks out of meeting with Democrats on government shutdownRCMP temporarily lifted roadblock to anti-pipeline camp to allow supporters and media access'Everybody has failed these young women:' New docuseries resurfaces R. Kelly sex abuse allegationsVic Fedeli serves libel notice on Patrick Brown over book allegations'White supremacy' a factor in detainees cases, Chinese ambassador chargesCryptocurrency kidnappings on rise worldwide