Saudi woman granted asylum in Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun will be granted asylum in Canada. The Saudi Arabian 18 year-old had run away from her family and barricaded herself in a Bangkok hotel to avoid being returned.

Alqunun alleged she had been abused by her family and said she feared she would be killed. She tweeted about her predicament and made headlines around the world.

Alqunun on her way to Canada

The teenager asked for asylum from several countries including Canada. She is said to already be on her way to Canada with a stop in South Korea.

The incident may further irritate relations between Saudi Arabia and Canada. The Saudi government strongly protested Canadian requests that it free women’s rights activists jailed in the kingdom. It expelled Canada’s ambassador, sold Canadian investments and ordered Saudi students to leave Canada.