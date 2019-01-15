In this image taken from a video footage run by China's CCTV, Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg attends his retrial at the Dalian Intermediate People's Court in Dalian, northeastern China's Liaoning province on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. A Chinese court sentenced the Canadian man to death Monday in a sudden retrial in a drug smuggling case that is likely to escalate tensions between the countries over the arrest of a top Chinese technology executive. (CCTV via AP)

Canada asked for clemency for Canadian sentenced to death in China, says Freeland

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 15 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada has formally requested clemency for a Canadian man sentenced to death in China on drug trafficking charges, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday.

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, is facing the death penalty for allegedly attempting to smuggle 222 kilograms of methamphetamines from China into Australia.

“We have already spoken with China’s ambassador to Canada and requested clemency,” Freeland told reporters at a press conference in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec.

Canada’s opposition to death penalty is long standing and consistent, she said.

“As Canadians know, we do not have the death penalty in Canada,” Freeland said. “We believe it is inhumane and inappropriate, and wherever the death penalty is considered with regard to a Canadian we speak out against it and indeed with regard to others.”

Tightening screws on Ottawa

Chinese officials say Canadians Michael Kovrig, right, and Michael Spavor were arrested for undermining Chinese ‘national security,’ while Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested ‘illegally’ in Canada upon U.S. request (Associated Press/ International Crisis Group/Canadian Press)

Schellenberg death sentence was seen by many in Canada as another attempt by Beijing to apply pressure on Ottawa following the arrest of a top Chines telecom executive in Canada in December.

China has also detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and a China-based Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor on charges of “endangering national security” following the arrest on Dec. 1 of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, who was detained while changing flights in Vancouver.

She is wanted by the United States for allegedly breaching U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Meng was released on bail by a Canadian court to await the results of extradition proceedings.

‘Irresponsible remarks’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the media following a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to Schellenberg’s verdict by saying his government was extremely concerned by China’s decision to “arbitrarily” apply the death sentence.

China shot back by accusing Trudeau of making “irresponsible remarks.”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Tuesday that drug-related crimes are “extremely harmful to society” and pointed out that China is not the only country to have “severely cracked down” on such crimes.

“The true spirit of the rule of law implies that everyone is equal before the law,” she said.

Trudeau’s remarks show that he doesn’t have “the slightest respect for the rule of law,” Hua said.

“We are strongly dissatisfied with that and urge the Canadian side to respect the rule of law, respect China’s judicial sovereignty, correct its mistakes, and stop making irresponsible remarks,” she added.

Speaking to reporters in Saint-Hyacinthe, a southern suburb of Montreal, Freeland said Canadians should take a careful look at the government’s travel advisory, which urges travellers to “use a high degree of caution” before travelling to China.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
sketches 300 x 100

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

 Radio Canada International: Spectres of Shortwave

La jeune Saoudienne Rahaf Mohammed après sa conférence de presse à Toronto.RCI | Français

L’Arabie saoudite, pays champion des lois discriminatoires envers les femmes

RCI | Español

Retiran de las escuelas primarias católicas de Ottawa un libro con contenido LGBT

RCI | 中文

加拿大人被改判死刑后加中关系更加紧张

العربية | RCI

هل من توظيف سياسي لقضية رهف القنون من قبل الحكومة الكندية؟ وكيف سترد السعودية؟