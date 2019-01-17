Toronto police warn taxi riders against fraud

Police in the Greater Toronto Area say fraud and identity theft scams have bilked hundreds of taxi users millions of dollars. While six people have been arrested police warn the taxi fare scam is ongoing and that people should not let their debit and credit cards out of their hands at any time.

The way the scam works is that at the end of a ride, taxi users are given a point-of-sale machine to pay for the fare. They put their card in and an error message is displayed. The cab driver asks for it back and surreptitiously switches the card for another from the same bank. The driver then collects the password information. The machine is handed back, the rider thinks the transaction has gone through and leaves the cab.

Six arrested, 262 criminal charges laid

The driver then proceeds to the bank and, using the card and the password, is able to withdraw the customer`s funds.

Four men in their 20s have been arrested as well as a 48-year-old woman and a teenage boy. They face a total of 262 charges between them.

Police say cab companies are not involved in the scam and are not being held accountable. They continue to investigate.