Change is coming to Canada's iconic, national police force, the RCMP. (iStock)

Reform announced for troubled national police force

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 17 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The Canadian government will create an external board of advisers to improve management practices of the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police). In addition, independent investigators will be hired to deal with internal complaints of harassment and bullying, some of it of a sexual nature.

‘One scandal after another’

“Despite the positive international image, the RCMP has had one scandal after another for the last 15 years,” says Michael Kempa, director of criminology at the University of Ottawa. “There were confirmed instances of bullying, harassment and sexual harassment of mostly female members within the police service. There was huge mismanagement of pension funds that lead to the disappearance of millions of dollars and a public inquiry. There were allegations and confirmed instances of abuse of authority and coverup of the RCMP where citizens were injured improperly at their hands. And there were many cases where there were allegations of political interference on the part of the federal government…meddling in the management of the RCMP inappropriately.”

Commissioner Brenda Lucki, left, and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale held a news conference to announce changes to the national police force. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

‘Police must have complete independence’

Kempa says this has lead to a crisis in the Canadian public’s perception of the force and in the morale of the police service itself.

In Kempa’s view, the announced changes could succeed in improving the force if the advisory board has more power than the minister responsible for public security. He says the current management is unusual in that the commissioner of the RCMP is also a deputy minister and answers to the minister of public security. This is not the case for police forces at other levels where there is a separation between government officials and police.

Kempa says that in a democracy “police must always have complete independence in how they carry out their day-to-day functions because they are the impartial enforcers of the law and maintainers of social order. They can never maintain the social order to suit the interests of any political group.”

Kempa says it is highly unusual that the commissioner of the RCMP answers to a minister of government. “This is wildly inappropriate and a very strange way to set up a police organization.”

(photo: University of Ottawa)

Prof. Michael Kempa says it is “wildly inappropriate” for a police commissioner to answer directly to a minister of the government and he hopes that will change with the announced reforms.

Listen
Change would ‘ensure favourites are not given a lenient ride’

The plan to increase the independent review of complaints for sexual and other abuse, bullying and harassment is in line with recommendations of several other agencies that have looked at the problem in the past. There have been class action lawsuits brought by current and past members of the force totalling hundreds of millions of dollars. This reform, says Kempa, would “make sure that favourite officers of the upper levels of the command are not given a lenient ride if they are found to have committed some form of abuse during the exercise of their duties.”

Governments ‘very reluctant’ to cede authority, says professor

The new advisory board will include up to 13 part-time appointees and a law will be passed in a few months to make it permanent. If this leads to proper management, Kempa says that will provide the right conditions for a proper culture, good recruitment, proper promotion strategies, proper resourcing. But he has a caveat. “My worry is, that governments…love to make big announcements but they’re very reluctant to actually cede any authority to these bodies that they create. If they leave it that basically, the board is less powerful than the minister, I’m afraid it could be a little bit of what you would call a damp squib (firework)…something that looked like a lot but didn’t  amount to much…

“The legislation is coming this summer and I assure you, I will be watching very closely,” says Kempa. As will be many others.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
sketches 300 x 100

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Suspects in honour killing to be extradited

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

ISIS terrorist claims he’s Canadian

RCI | Français

La France: une pépinière pour la main d’œuvre qui fait cruellement défaut au Québec ?

RCI | Español

Nueva ley: niños indocumentados podrán estudiar gratuitamente en Quebec

RCI | 中文

一条朋友圈惹的祸：从王小宝退出补选看加拿大华人参政

العربية | RCI

التقليل من تناول اللحوم لانقاذ كوكب الأرض من الاحتباس الحراري

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
L’arrestation d’une directrice de Huawei était une « trahison », dit l’ambassadeur de ChineLa Loi sur les Indiens est toujours discriminatoire envers les femmes, dit l’ONUL'ex-ministre Martin Coiteux recruté par la Caisse de dépôtLa candidate à l'élection partielle de Burnaby-Sud Karen Wang renonce à se désisterPrès de 60 % de la nourriture produite au Canada est gaspillée, selon un rapportHuman Rights Watch appelle le Canada à bloquer toutes ventes d'armes à l'Arabie saouditeLe Canadien Kirk Woodman retrouvé mort au Burkina Faso« Il est temps de passer à l'action », plaide Legault après sa rencontre avec TrudeauMaxence Parrot atteint de la maladie de HodgkinUne Ontarienne reconnue coupable d'une attaque terroriste dans un Canadian Tire
Chinese envoy to Canada warns of 'repercussions ' if Ottawa bans Huawei from 5G mobile phone networkHow Burkina Faso violence flared from insurgent raids to a domestic crisisTrump postpones Pelosi's diplomatic trip over ongoing shutdownDeath of Canadian in Burkina Faso highlights growing instability in Sahel region of West AfricaPrince Philip uninjured in car crash near royal estate1 day after resigning, Karen Wang says she wants back in Burnaby byelection raceOttawa, Quebec to discuss Legault's plan for immigration cuts as province deals with labour shortagesWoman who admitted to attack at Canadian Tire found guilty on terror chargesKids retailer Gymboree files for bankruptcy protection, all 49 Canadian stores to closeMichael Cohen says rigging polls 'was at the direction of' Trump