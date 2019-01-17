Suspects in honour killing to be extradited

A beautiful young woman, and handsome young man were deeply in love. It was however a love and marriage that crossed class lines within the Indian community, and deeply offended relatives in Canada.

Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu of Maple Ridge British Columbia, was killed in 2000 in India when she and her husband were attacked by thugs during a visit. Her throat was slit and her body dumped in a canal,

Authorities in India allege that the Canadians, Malkit Kaur Sidhu, the woman’s mother, and Surjit Singh Badesha, her uncle , were co-conspirators in the murder. The pair were ordered extradited to India in 2017

The long series of trials included a covert attempt to get them aboard a flight to India, halted at the last minute by a last minute legal intervention filed by the pair’s lawyers.

The lawyers filed yet another request for a review of their case, but judges this time ruled the pair have already benefitted from the full extent of the legal system noting the case has been considered by two justice ministers, the British Columbia appeal court and to a hearing of Supreme Court of Canada.

After the long series of trials and judicial reviews and other legal interventions they have now run out of options and will now be sent to India within the next nine days.

