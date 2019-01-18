It can be miserable when a car battery dies in the freezing cold and one has to use cables attached to the battery of a running vehicle to jump start it. (iStock)

Drivers warned about predicted extreme cold

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 18 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Canadians are used to driving in cold temperatures but not everyone is prepared for unusual, extreme cold that can kill car batteries and stall vehicles. The not-for-profit auto club, CAA of south central Ontario has issued a special advisory urging drivers to prepare for a wave of frigid air expected in the next few days.

Being stranded in the cold is hazardous

The danger is that vehicles can stop unexpectedly and leave drivers stranded in remote locations. They face risks including life-threatening cold. They also risk being hit by other vehicles if they exit their cars.

The CAA suggests that anyone with a battery over three years old get it checked to avoid unexpected battery failure. Drivers are also reminded to top up the fluid that washes slush and debris off the the windshield, ensure their tires are inflated to the proper pressure, keep the gas tank at least half full and stock emergency kits with extra warm clothing.

If drivers do become stranded the CAA suggests they note the location of their vehicle, assess the vehicle’s operating problem if it is safe to do to, turn on hazard lights, know rights and responsibilities, be careful when exiting the vehicle, and if staying in the vehicle keep the windows and doors locked and the car turned off.

Drivers should be prepared in case they are ever stranded in cold weather, advises the CAA. (iStock)

Battery rescue requests have increased

CAA in south central Ontario says it has had a 25 per cent increase in battery-related calls, likely because of extreme fluctuations in temperature.

A few decades ago, it was common for cars to not start in very cold weather unless they had special heaters plugged into an electrical outlet. But improvements in the starting mechanisms of vehicles and the kind of oil used have reduced the incidence. Some Canadians still plug their cars in when temperatures drop precipitously.

Very cold temperatures are forecast for the southern parts of the provinces of Ontario and Quebec over the next few days. For example, on the morning of January 19 the temperature is forecast to be -22 C and with the wind it will feel like -32. This region is expected to receive varying amounts of snow and blowing snow which can reduce visibility dramatically.

