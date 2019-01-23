Canada is No. 1 in global quality of life rankings, says new poll

Canada ranks number one in the world for its quality of life, while for the third year in the row, Switzerland has emerged as the overall leader on a new list that ranks the countries with the best reputations around the world.

According to the 2019 Best Countries Report released Wednesday by U.S. News & World Report, BAV Group and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Canada is also in the second place behind Norway in the citizenship category.

The rankings evaluate 80 countries across a range of categories, from economic influence and military might to education and quality of life.

“The Best Countries rankings draw on U.S. News’ expertise and global authority in measuring complex institutions, such as colleges and hospitals,” said in a statement Eric Gertler, executive chairman at U.S. News.

“The report arms citizens, thought leaders, business executives and government officials with the data to evaluate the global standings of their nations and leadership.”

The survey of 20,300 respondents from 36 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa also ranked Canada the number three best place in the world for women and education.

But while Canadians scored high for being friendly, it appears they lack in sex appeal, scoring only 0.3 out 10 maximum points possible.

It also appears what Canadians lack in sexiness, they more than make up by scoring top marks for being trustworthy and respecting property rights.

Canada’s public education system and its political stability also scored perfect 10s in the global ranking system.