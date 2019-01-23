Canadian Ambassador to China John McCallum listens to a question following participation at the federal cabinet meeting in Sherbrooke, Que., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. McCallum says there are strong legal arguments Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou can make to help her avoid extradition to the United States. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Huawei executive has strong defence to fight extradition to U.S., says envoy

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 23 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada’s ambassador to China says the Huawei executive, whose arrest in Canada at the request of the United States has led to a bruising diplomatic showdown between Ottawa and Beijing, has a strong case to fight extradition.

Speaking with Canadian Chinese-language media in the Toronto suburb of Markham on Tuesday, John McCallum said Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese telecom giant, has “quite good arguments on her side.”

“One, political involvement by comments from Donald Trump in her case,” McCallum said, referring to comments by the U.S. president in a recent interview where he indicated that he would be willing to intervene in Meng’s case if the U.S. secured a good trade deal with China.

“Two, there’s an extraterritorial aspect to her case, and three, there’s the issue of Iran sanctions which are involved in her case, and Canada does not sign on to these Iran sanctions. So I think she has some strong arguments that she can make before a judge.”

Tit-for-tat actions

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou has been released on bail and is living in one of her two mansions in Vancouver. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press/file)

Meng, who was arrested in Vancouver in December while changing planes, is wanted in the U.S. on charges of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The 46-year-old daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei was released on bail by a Canadian court to await the results of extradition proceedings.

Meng’s case has drawn international attention and triggered a diplomatic row between Canada and China.

Days after Meng’s arrest, Chinese authorities detained Michael Kovrig, who took a leave of absence from Global Affairs Canada to work as the North East Asia analyst for the non-governmental think tank International Crisis Group, and Michael Spavor, a China-based Canadian entrepreneur.

Chinese officials say Canadians Michael Kovrig, right, and Michael Spavor were arrested for undermining Chinese ‘national security,’ while Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested ‘illegally’ in Canada upon U.S. request (Associated Press/ International Crisis Group/Canadian Press)

Then on Jan. 14, a Chinese court sentenced a Canadian man to death in a sudden retrial of a drug-smuggling case. Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, had appealed his original 15-year sentence.

Schellenberg death sentence was seen by many in Canada as another attempt by Beijing to apply pressure on Ottawa following Meng’s arrest.

U.S. to make formal extradition request

On Tuesday, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaughton, confirmed to CBC News earlier report in the Globe and Mail newspaper that U.S. officials have indicated to him they will soon file the formal request needed in the extradition case.

Ian McLeod, a spokesperson for the Justice Department of Canada, told Radio Canada International on Tuesday that Canada has not yet received the extradition request from the United States. U.S. officials have until Jan. 30 to file the formal request.

Canada then has a further 30 days to determine whether to issue an Authority to Proceed, McLeod said.

China slams Canada and the U.S.

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China’s Foreign Ministry, speaks at a regular news conference, in Beijing, China, January 6, 2016. (Jason Lee/REUTERS)

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying accused both Canada and the U.S. of abusing the extradition agreement in Meng’s case.

“Anyone with normal judgement can see that the Canadian side has made a serious mistake on this issue from the very beginning,” Hua said.

Meng’s case is “obviously not an ordinary judicial case,” Hua said.

“Canada and the U.S. arbitrarily abusing their bilateral extradition treaty severely infringes upon the security and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens,” Hua said. “We urge the Canadian side to immediately release Ms. Meng Wanzhou and earnestly ensure her legal and legitimate rights and interests.”

China also “strongly urges” the U.S. to “immediately correct its mistake” and withdraw its arrest warrant for Meng and refrain from making a formal extradition request to the Canadian side, she added.

Asked if China would retaliate against the United States if Meng is extradited, Hua said, “China will, of course, respond to U.S. actions.” She did not elaborate.

Three options for resolution

People hold a sign at a B.C. courthouse prior to the bail hearing for Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer on Monday, December 10, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

McCallum said he sees three options for the resolution of the Meng case.

“One, she is deported, she is extradited,” McCallum said. “That would not be a happy outcome and that would take years before it happened because she would have the right to appeal all the way up to the Supreme Court of Canada.”

The second option would be that the U.S. made some kind of a deal with China and part of that deal would be that they would no longer seek her extradition, McCallum said.

“And we would hope if the U.S. made such a deal, part of the deal would also be to release the two Canadians,” McCallum. That second option is more under the control of the United States than under the control of Canada, he added.

The third option is that Meng could be released by a Canadian court, McCallum said.

‘A country of the rule of law’

When asked to comment on McCallum’s comments on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is “a country of the rule of law.”

“We will make sure that the rule of law is properly and fully followed,” Trudeau told reporters during a press conference in La Loche, Saskatchewan. “That, of course, includes the opportunity for her to mount a strong defence. That is part of our justice system and we are going to apply that justice system in its integrity as all Canadians and indeed people around the world expect us to do as a country.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Frailty is a key risk for dementia, say researchers

RCI | Français

S’assurer du respect de la loi sur les armes à feu, la démarche du Centre culturel islamique de Québec

RCI | Español

La música sefardita de Ramón Tasat

RCI | 中文

保守党与自由党在移民问题上捉对厮杀

حوالي 53% من المهاجرين الجدد يعملون في وظائف أقل من مهاراتهم - Photo : Rémi Coignard-Friedmanالعربية | RCI

المهاجرون الجدد في كيبيك ومشكلة البطالة

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Le gouvernement Legault enlève des « irritants » à la Loi sur l'immatriculation des armes à feuLa dirigeante de Huawei a des « arguments forts » à faire valoir, concède l'ambassadeur canadien à PékinManifestation de syndiqués contre la fermeture de l'usine de GM à OshawaHydro-Québec installera1600 bornes de recharge rapide d'ici 10 ansL'embâcle sur le Saint-Laurent coûte cher aux armateursCheyenne Thomas et l’avenir du design autochtone5 ans après la tragédie de L'Isle-Verte, la sécurité des aînés est devenue une prioritéExtradition de la dirigeante de Huawei : la Chine dénonce une « brimade » des États-UnisVenezuela : opposants et partisans du régime dans la rue mercrediFaciliter l’accès aux bureaux de circonscription pour les personnes handicapées
Phoenix nurse arrested in case of incapacitated woman giving birthMany pregnant women don't think cannabis is harmful, UBC study findsCanada's ambassador to China says Meng has strong defence to fight extraditionEdmonton Oilers reportedly fire GM Peter ChiarelliCanberra seeking answers after Chinese-Australian writer goes missing in ChinaAll rail cars cleared from Saskatoon highway after derailment, fire department saysTrudeau announces $2.2M in funding for La Loche, Sask., school'I've just been in a daze,' says 'proud' daughter of mystery D-Day soldier ID'd on Canadian Mint coinBritish lawmakers' bid to stop no-deal Brexit gathers momentumWith 4 generations in the workplace, employers expected to juggle vastly different expectations