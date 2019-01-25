‘Stay home’ to avoid injury, advise Montreal paramedics

The emergency paramedic services in Montreal and the city of Laval just across the river report they are getting three times the normal volume of calls because of bad weather. On January 24, 2019, a major snowfall was followed by rain which collected on sidewalks and streets making surfaces treacherous. Most schools were closed.

An overnight steep drop in temperature caused much of the water to freeze, making surfaces icy. Walking is dangerous and falls are frequent.

Unusual, rapidly changing weather overwhelmed road crews

City crews are equipped to clear snow and spread abrasives but they simply could not keep up with such unusual, rapidly changing conditions. So, the paramedic service issued a news release entitled “Ice-related injuries: “Urgences-Santé on high alert” with “important advice for the public.”

It advises people to not go outside unless they have to and to be very careful if they do. It also urges people to spread abrasives on their walks and outdoor stairs and to do the same for frail neighbours.

This is the picture for Montreal and Laval but the same weather systems have pounded areas further east and the provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have also suffered snow, flooding and freezing.