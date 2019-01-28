Canada to host urgent meeting on Venezuela

Canada’s foreign minister is calling an emergency meeting of the 14-nation Lima Group on February 4, 2019 to discuss the crisis in Venezuela. Minister Chrystia Freeland repeated to reporters that that President Nicolas Maduro’s election to power was fraudulent and undemocratic.

Canada and most of the Latin American and Caribbean nations in the Lima group instead are supporting opposition leader Juan Guaido who proclaimed himself President. Freeland urged Maduro to cede power to Venezuela’s National Assembly.

She said the violence and human rights abuses in Venezuela are a threat to the entire hemisphere.

Freeland reiterated that Venezuela is a top foreign policy priority for Canada.