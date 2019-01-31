‘Hey Joey. Want to go for a coffee bar?’

Well, it stands to reason it would happen.

In the age when people spend a lot of time looking at their smart phones, moments that might contain a tad of reflection, a touch of quiet and/or an intimate smile with someone you have a crush on may be heading for for their last roundup.

Likely not soon.

But the wheels are in motion.

Tim Hortons, a restaurant chain once at least partially famous because for the coffee it served….Wait! Hold On A Sec! I’m Late For My Meeting! Gotta Run….is joining the coffee bar movement.

No, we’re not talking about that kind of coffee bar, like that lovely little place down at the corner.

We are talking about a coffee bar, as in chocolate bar.

Actually, it looks like a chocolate bar, but in keeping with the times it contains no actual chocolate.

Rather, it has “a smooth and silky texture with an espresso bean finish.”

That’s according to the press release from the chain, which continues to fall in popularity as a spat between its new owners and franchise owners continues to simmer and sometimes bubble over.

With files from CBC