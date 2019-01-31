Holy Cow, it’s almost Super Sunday! How do I get a bet down in Canada?

It’s Super Bowl Sunday this Sunday.

That means there’s going to be a football game in Atlanta, Georgia that a whole lot of people–including thousands of Canadians–are going to be betting on.

Just how many Canadians will be betting and how much they’ll bet is a matter of conjecture because–except for offshore gambling sites–Canadians are not legally allowed to bet on a single sporting event.

Canadians can scratch their betting itch is a whole lot of ways.

There are lotteries, casinos, race tracks, offshore sites and, of course, that little wager with your neighbour or the pool the office.

They can buy sports lottery tickets, but those are sucker bets, asking you to parlay your winners, a long shot at the best of times.

“The name is Tucker, not sucker,” as my friend Monson used to say.

If Canadians want to bet on a single game–like, say, this Sunday’s Super Bowl–they best visit their local bookie of find an offshore site.

It now appears those meagre choices are about to change.

Last spring the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a long-standing federal law that had barred most state-authorized sports betting outside of Nevada.

That means there are going to be a whole lot of places near the U.S.-Canada border where Canadians can go to place their single game bets.

The Canadian sports gambling community is hoping the Supreme Court decision will lead to some changes to the way Canada does business.

It better, since governments are already surrendering their cut on the estimated $10 billion Canadians contribute to their local, illegal bookmaking operations, which–to the best of anyone’s knowledge–are not patrons of the arts, one of the many destinations of the profits from government gaming operations.

As it happens, author, journalist and broadcaster Bruce Dowbiggin, a long-time contributor and friend to RCI, wrote a column on this very matter this week on his nothepublicbroadcaster website.

I spoke by phone with Dowbiggin on Thursday at his Calgary home.